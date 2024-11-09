Blackpool have a number of players who are out of contract in the summer.

Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman, Dominic Thompson and Sonny Carey are all approaching the latter stages of their current deals, while Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Jake Beesley and Jordan Rhodes are also entering their final six months, but do have one-year options available.

The Seasiders also currently have four loanees who will all depart at the conclusion of the campaign.

Prior to the recent EFL Trophy game, in which he picked up an injury, Beesley discussed his current contract situation, and shared his current mindset.

“To be honest, nothing has been spoken about yet, so I’m guessing it’ll be at the end of the season and go off how things have panned out,” he explained.

“It’s certainly not on my mind, I’m just doing what I do day-to-day. When the chance comes to get games, I’m just preparing right.”

The striker was forced off during the second half of Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool U21s, and left Bloomfield Road on crutches.

Providing an update on the 27-year-old after the game, Blackpool coach Richard Keogh said: “We don’t know the full extent yet, but it’s never ideal when someone gets given crutches. We’ll have to have a proper look at it, I’m sure he’ll get scanned.

“When someone like Bees comes off and is on crutches, it’s not a great sign, so fingers crossed it’s not as bad as we all think, but when you’re on crutches and in a bit of pain, then you are concerned.

“I caught him briefly after the game, and it looks like he’s in a little bit of discomfort, but you never know until you know.

“When you come off the emotion is high, and it’s easy to feel a little bit down - I’ve been there myself.

“I’ve told him to keep his head up because we don’t know yet. He needs to make sure he rests and recovers, and does the right things that he already does, he’s a great professional.

“We’ve got a great medical team here who will treat him well, and we’ll know more when we get a clearer picture.”