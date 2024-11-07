It still remains touch-and-go on whether Albie Morgan could feature for Blackpool in this weekend’s game away to Leyton Orient.

The midfielder has missed the Seasiders’ last three outings through illness, but was able to report back to Squires Gate on Monday.

Despite being able to partake in some training, Morgan remains a doubt ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brisbane Road.

“He’s been around the training ground,” explained Blackpool coach Richard Keogh.

“He’s still not feeling great and he’s not quite there yet, but he’s looking a lot better physically and visually.

“For us it was good to see him about the training ground, it’s great to see him; he’s a great guy - he’s got good energy.

“He’s not quite ready yet, but he’s getting there. It’s touch-and-go (for Saturday), but he’s definitely getting better.”