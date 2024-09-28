Blackpool man among those to make donation to help save non-league club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool winger Rob Apter is among those who have got behind the cause to save non-league side Bamber Bridge.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit took to social media on Friday to share their need to urgently fundraise to raise £30,000 to keep the club “alive and kicking.”

Apter is among a number of Seasiders players who have spent time on loan at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium - which is also where Blackpool used to play their Central League games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brig gave the Scotland youth international his first taste of senior football back in 2021, prompting the 21-year-old to donate £500 to their cause.

Describing the problems faced by the Lancashire side, their GoFundMe page reads: “Bamber Bridge Football Club needs you!

“We’re reaching out to our amazing community to help us keep our beloved local team alive and kicking for the upcoming season.

“Bamber Bridge FC is in urgent need of fundraising support, with a goal of £30,000 to help cover staff costs and to balance the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With your help, we can overcome this challenge and secure the future of the club for years to come. Playing in the Northern Premier League (step 3 of non-league football), Bamber Bridge has been a proud part of Preston’s sporting scene for decades.

“We’ve called the SFC Stadium home since 1987, and one of our proudest moments was hosting the Czech Republic national team in a historic Euro 96 warm-up match, drawing a crowd of 2,300. Sadly, this season’s financial outlook isn’t as bright.

“With sponsorships dropping and attendance numbers falling, we’ve found ourselves in a tight spot. But we believe in the power of our supporters and the community that surrounds us - together, we can weather this storm.

“Outside support is being brought in to help, and we’re confident that, with your help, the future of Bamber Bridge FC will be brighter than ever.Any contribution, big or small, will go a long way in keeping the heart of this club beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club are still looking for sponsorships and would encourage those interested to reach out. Thank you for your support.”

Reacting to Apter’s donation on X, Bamber Bridge manager Jamie Milligan wrote: “What a boy.”

The former Blackpool and Everton midfielder oversaw Apter’s development during his short stint with the Brig, and was left impressed by how he adapted to the level.

“When he first came in it took him a little while to get used to the level because it’s a little bit different to academy football, but he had that little bit about himself,” he said in an interview earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was different. He asked me questions all of the time - he wanted to learn and get better. He was brilliant for us, he scored quite a few goals. There was that bit of something special.

“He’s a winger that runs at players and takes them on. He tries things, he doesn’t play safe - we don’t have enough of those players, too many come out of their youth teams and pass pass pass.

“He worked hard, and took the knocks and the kicks like you do when you go out on loan. The lads loved him.”