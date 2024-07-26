Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Apter is a player that is exciting plenty of Blackpool fans ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old has only featured five times for the Seasiders first-team, but has amassed 81 senior appearances in total through various loan spells.

Apter’s most recent stint away from Bloomfield Road was with Tranmere Rovers, as he enjoyed his most successful year to date.

The midfielder scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 40 games for the Birkenhead club, with his performances seeing him named as League Two Young Player of the Season.

This was soon followed by a step up in international football, featuring for Scotland U21s against Turkey and Austria following his previous outings for the under 19s.

Liverpool-born Apter initially spent time in Motherwell’s academy before joining Blackpool as a 16-year-old.

Rob Apter in Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final against Liverpool at AXA Training Centre (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A year after signing his first professional deal in 2020, he headed out on his first loan move, making the short trip to Bamber Bridge.

“When he first came in it took him a little while to get used to the level because it’s a little bit different to academy football, but he had that little bit about himself,” said Brig boss and ex-Seasiders midfielder Jamie Milligan.

“He was different. He asked me questions all of the time - he wanted to learn and get better. He was brilliant for us, he scored quite a few goals. There was that bit of something special.

“He’s a winger that runs at players and takes them on. He tries things, he doesn’t play safe - we don’t have enough of those players, too many come out of their youth teams and pass pass pass.

“He worked hard, and took the knocks and the kicks like you do when you go out on loan. The lads loved him.

“I expected him to break through at Blackpool a bit quicker to be fair, so I hope he gets his chance.

“It’s always good for a team to bring their own through, and there’s not been enough of them lately. One or two have had chances but not really got there, but if Rob gets a good run of games I think they’ll have a gem on their hands.”

Following his time at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium with Bamber Bridge, Apter had a 17-game spell with Chester in 2022, scoring 11 times across his stints with the two clubs.

After experiencing life in both the Northern Premier League Premier Division and National League North, he stepped up again with a move to Scunthorpe United.

Former Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool United striker Marcus Carver, who is now with Southport, recalls the impact Apter had in what was a tough time at Glanford Park.

“He’s obviously a talented lad and was a bright spark in a dull team at the time,” he said.

“Scunthorpe were struggling but he could turn a game on its head, when he got the ball you knew something was going to happen. The runs he made off the striker helped to create space, in the National League he was like a (Lionel) Messi-type figure, he’d get the ball and go past players. He’d make it look easy.

“Not only did he give the players a lift, the fans could see it too. Every time he got on the ball, you knew something was going to happen.

“Technically on the ball he’s very good, and he’s got a great shot on him with a wonderful left foot.

“You could see he was a player above his age. He came into a team full of men - a lot of players are fazed by that, but typical Scouser he was right in the mix of things and wanted to be heard. Even though he’s a small figure, he put his body about quite a bit on the pitch.

“If it wasn’t for us shipping in so many goals, he would’ve kept us up. The fact we got relegated probably would’ve been good for him because the mindset as a player is to come back stronger.

“He brings something different to other people. Most wingers stick to one side, but he can do both. He’s versatile and can play behind the striker as well.”

Glanford Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

During his time with the Iron, Carver also briefly shared accommodation with Apter.

“He was quiet, he liked his own time - he loved his gaming console,” the non-league forward added.

“Players have different ways of shutting off after football and he did his own thing.

“He couldn’t really cook and tended to go out most nights for a Nandos, but it was probably the first time he moved away from home so it brought him on as a man.”

Despite Scunthorpe’s struggles during his half season there, Apter was able to score four goals in 19 games for the club.

His most recent move came last summer, as he linked up with Tranmere.

The initial deal came to an end at the start of January, but the Seasiders were quick to send him back to Prenton Park - once he had signed a new contract to remain on the Fylde Coast until 2027, with an option for an additional 12 months also included.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley admits he did consider keeping Apter in his squad last year, but feels the decision the club made has been justified.

“On the back of last season, you can see that’s given him belief and confidence in himself, but that’s something he had anyway - that’s what makes him the player he is,” he stated.

“We had a good open conversation with him last summer. I could’ve been really selfish and kept him around, not promising the game time he needed, so we felt sending him out was the right thing for his development.

“He’s been on that journey at different loan clubs, and he’s always proved himself, that’s why he’s progressed.

“He had a fantastic season with Tranmere and I’m looking forward to seeing how he does in some of our upcoming pre-season games. He’s a versatile player, he’s got a good football brain, and an ability in the opposition half to create and score goals.

“He’s got some good competition around him, he knows that - it’s a step up from League Two to League One, and we’re at the top end, so that’s a bigger jump.”

Rob Apter impressed during his time with Tranmere (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Partly due to the success of Apter at various clubs in recent years, Blackpool have decided to withdraw from the Central League ahead of next season, and focus on sending players elsewhere to help them to develop.

“He’s the perfect example of somebody that’s come through the system and gone out on loan,” stated Seasiders youth coach Neal Eardley.

“He’s had around five loans. He did really well at Tranmere last season, so hopefully he’ll now be closer to the first-team and can get some game time at Bloomfield Road because that’d be great for everyone at the football club.