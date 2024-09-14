Steve Bruce excited to coach Blackpool prospect following promising verdict from a former Birmingham City and Aston Villa colleague
The new head coach met the Seasiders prospect for the first time on Friday, after the winger returned to Squires Gate following his time with Scotland U21s during the international break.
Apter returned to Bloomfield Road in the summer following an impressive loan spell with Tranmere Rovers, with his form at Prenton Park seeing him named as League Two Young Player of the Season.
In the opening month of the current campaign, the 21-year-old has shown glimpses of what he is capable of for Blackpool, claiming three assists in six games in all competitions.
Bruce has heard plenty of good things about the youngster, with one of the references coming from Stephen Clemence - who initially played under the 63-year-old at Birmingham City, before working with him as a coach at the likes of Hull City, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.
“I spoke to Steve, who is now the manager of Barrow (previously Gillingham), and he said how well he played last year,” he stated.
“He said he was easily the best player in League Two, which is a big compliment. He won young player of the year, which is some feat for a kid. Fair play to him, he went to Tranmere Rovers and did well.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him play. I haven’t really seen him in the last 10 days because he’s been away on international duty, but I’ve heard a lot about.
“The supporters associate with him because he’s come through the ranks, and there’s nothing better than that at any club.”
Bruce also shared his hope that other players will be able to progress through the various ranks at Bloomfield Road.
“There’s obviously a few out on loan, but a few have joined in with us this week,” he added.
“The pathway is there for them if they are good enough.
“That’s one of the reasons we’ve got Stephen Dobbie, because that’s the link between the academy and us.”
