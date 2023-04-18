News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
4 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
7 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
7 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
8 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Blackpool make Jerry Yates call for West Brom clash as Stephen Dobbie makes three changes

Jerry Yates has been ruled fit for Blackpool’s crunch clash against West Brom this evening.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:48 BST- 2 min read
Read More
'Just to let them know': Stephen Dobbie issues rallying call to Blackpool fans a...

The striker was a doubt despite making his return from a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win against Wigan on Saturday, where Yates scored the winning goal after just three minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old barely trained in the lead-up to the weekend game but he somehow managed to get through all 90 minutes.

Most Popular

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash at Bloomfield Road, interim boss Stephen Dobbie admitted he would have a difficult decision to make whether to risk Yates for the second time in just four days.

But the club’s top goalscorer has been passed fit and starts in attack.

Hide Ad

Dobbie has made three changes from the side that got back to winning ways on Saturday after a run of four straight defeats.

Hide Ad

Josh Bowler drops down to the bench, while James Husband misses out with the head injury he suffered against Wigan. Ian Poveda is also absent.

Stephen Dobbie makes three changes from Saturday's win against WiganStephen Dobbie makes three changes from Saturday's win against Wigan
Stephen Dobbie makes three changes from Saturday's win against Wigan

Jordan Gabriel comes into the side at right-back, meaning Andy Lyons moves over to the left-hand side of the back four. Charlie Patino and CJ Hamilton also come into the starting XI.

Hide Ad

Luke Garbutt and Dom Thompson miss out, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

The Seasiders will move just one point adrift of safety with a second win in a row, something they've not done since October.

Hide Ad

As for the Baggies, they still have everything to play for given they’re only three points adrift of the play-off spots.

TEAMS

Hide Ad

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Lyons, Fiorini, Patino, Anderson, Rogers, Hamilton, Yates

Subs: Maxwell, Garbutt, Connolly, Dougall, Carey, Bowler, Holmes

WBA: Palmer, Furlong, Ajayi, Pieters, Townsend, Chalobah, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Grant, Thomas-Asante

Hide Ad

Subs: Griffiths, Malcolm, Faal, Gardner-Hickman, Rogic, Livermore, Albrighton

Hide Ad

Referee: Stephen Martin

Related topics:Stephen DobbieJerry YatesBlackpoolWest BromJames HusbandWigan