Blackpool make Jerry Yates call for West Brom clash as Stephen Dobbie makes three changes

The striker was a doubt despite making his return from a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win against Wigan on Saturday, where Yates scored the winning goal after just three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old barely trained in the lead-up to the weekend game but he somehow managed to get through all 90 minutes.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash at Bloomfield Road, interim boss Stephen Dobbie admitted he would have a difficult decision to make whether to risk Yates for the second time in just four days.

But the club’s top goalscorer has been passed fit and starts in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbie has made three changes from the side that got back to winning ways on Saturday after a run of four straight defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Bowler drops down to the bench, while James Husband misses out with the head injury he suffered against Wigan. Ian Poveda is also absent.

Stephen Dobbie makes three changes from Saturday's win against Wigan

Jordan Gabriel comes into the side at right-back, meaning Andy Lyons moves over to the left-hand side of the back four. Charlie Patino and CJ Hamilton also come into the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Garbutt and Dom Thompson miss out, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

The Seasiders will move just one point adrift of safety with a second win in a row, something they've not done since October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the Baggies, they still have everything to play for given they’re only three points adrift of the play-off spots.

TEAMS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Lyons, Fiorini, Patino, Anderson, Rogers, Hamilton, Yates

Subs: Maxwell, Garbutt, Connolly, Dougall, Carey, Bowler, Holmes

WBA: Palmer, Furlong, Ajayi, Pieters, Townsend, Chalobah, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Grant, Thomas-Asante

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Griffiths, Malcolm, Faal, Gardner-Hickman, Rogic, Livermore, Albrighton

Advertisement Hide Ad