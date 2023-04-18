'Just to let them know': Stephen Dobbie issues rallying call to Blackpool fans ahead of crunch West Brom clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result keeps alive their slim chances of staying up, with the gap to safety now standing at four points with four games remaining.

When asked if he feels the fans are now starting to believe again, Dobbie said: “I hope so. I hope they see the way we’re trying to play.

“I was animated after the game in trying to get them going just to let them know in here we believe, we think we can do it.

“If we come up short, it won’t be for a lack of trying or lack of detail into the players.

“I’ve played here numerous times and I know they can be the 12th man so hopefully they can be the same on Tuesday night.”

Dobbie celebrating Saturday's win against Wigan with his backroom staff

Dobbie selected an attacking line-up against the league’s bottom side at the weekend but that might not be the case against the play-off chasing Baggies.

Whatever line-up he selects, Dobbie is confident the Seasiders can cause Carlos Corberan’s side problems.

“You can always be attacking,” he said. “When you’re playing at home you’re playing for three points, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against.

“Sometimes who you’re playing against will dictate that, but you can still be attacking even if you’ve got more defensive players on the pitch."

After getting back to winning ways against Stoke on Saturday after a run of four games without a win, West Brom have it all to play for – sitting three points adrift of the top six.

“We’ve watched quite a few games and they’re very structured. The manager on the side is very animated and gets them going,” Dobbie said.

“He wants to play at a tempo, which everybody does. But it’s going to be about how we nullify them and then how we can find attacks from winning the ball back.