Blackpool make FA Cup U-turn on Owen Dale ahead of Portsmouth's third round tie against Tottenham
Blackpool have given permission for Owen Dale to feature for Portsmouth in the FA Cup this weekend.
The winger, who is on loan at Fratton Park until the end of the season, has been cup-tied for the opening two rounds.
The Seasiders wanted to keep their options open ahead of the January transfer window with a potential recall not ruled out.
With Blackpool entering the competition at the third round stage this weekend, head coach Michael Appleton didn’t want Dale to be cup-tied just in case he was required.
The decision came at a time when the Seasiders were depleted by injuries and illness, a situation that has since improved.
With Morgan Rogers signing on loan from Manchester City and another winger potentially on the way, Blackpool are now allowing Dale to play for Pompey in their third round tie against Tottenham on Saturday.
Addressing Dale’s situation in November, Appleton told The Gazette: “I’m mindful that the FA Cup game is early January, so we will review the squad we’ve got and potential players coming in.
“The reality is, there are a lot of games in that short period of time before the FA Cup tie, so if we feel we need to freshen things up and those guys are available and they don’t remain with the clubs they’re at right now for whatever reason, then at least we’re keeping our options open.
“As it stands at the minute, that’s not me saying players are going to be called back or anything, it’s just giving ourselves half a chance just in case we find ourselves in a similar situation to what we are right now.”