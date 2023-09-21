Blackpool loanee Jensen Weir says Brighton & Hove Albion’s recent success isn’t a surprise due to the high standards they set themselves on a daily basis.

The Seagulls start their Europa League campaign at home against AEK Athens on Thursday night, where they will be looking to follow up their 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Weir joined Brighton from Wigan Athletic back in 2020, and has seen the club’s recent rise up close, which he believes he has benefitted from.

Discussing the move, he said: "It was surreal.

Jensen Weir

"Getting a move to a Premier League club is something you dream of, and I was fortunate to get that.

"Things happened so quickly. You don’t really process it, you just take it in.

"It was special- the whole feeling around it was really good.

"The goal for me is to play for Brighton.

"It’s down to me to take my chance and do well.”

Since arriving at the Amex Stadium, Weir has experienced training with the first team and has been named as a substitute in a Premier League game against Liverpool.

During the summer, he was named in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad for Brighton’s pre-season tour.

"The experience of being around that was crazy for me,” he added.

"To go in and see it in pre-season was ridiculous.

"To see the standards, especially with the manager now, and the level of quality required to push up that table- you can understand why they’re doing so well now.

"The level of training every day is frightening.

"It was good for me to see that, I just try to take it in when I’m there and do as well as I can.

"There’s excitement at the club, but I don’t think they’ll get ahead of themselves; they’ll stay level-headed.

"There’s just a belief in the squad that they are capable of doing what they’ve done.

"They’ve got the desire to push on- that’s created within.”

Since joining Blackpool on a season-long loan loan last month, Weir has made seven appearances.

In previous seasons, he has also spent time with Cambridge United and Morecambe.