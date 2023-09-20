Craig Cathcart: Ex-Blackpool, Watford and Manchester United defender set to retire just weeks after joining new club
According to Sacha Tavolieri, the 34-year-old has made the decision to retire, just weeks after signing a one-year contract with Belgium Pro League side K.V. Kortrijk.
It is said the Northern Ireland centre back has been unable to motivate himself to be a professional player since making the move.
Cathcart started his senior career with Manchester United, but didn’t feature for the first team during his time with the club.
Throughout his time at Old Trafford he was loaned out to Royal Antwerp, Plymouth Argyle and Watford.
In 2010, he signed for Blackpool, where he made 117 appearances before his departure in 2014, during which time he scored three goals.
After leaving Bloomfield Road, he returned to Vicarage Road on a free transfer, and remained with the Hornets until the beginning of this summer.
Cathcart’s retirement from football is still to be officially confirmed.