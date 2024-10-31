Former Blackpool centre back Ian Evatt has turned a corner with Bolton Wanderers in the last month.

The 42-year-old, who has been at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since 2020, was put under pressure following a tough start to the League One season, but was ultimately backed by the Trotters.

Since suffering a 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in the middle of September, Evatt’s side have gone on to pick up 19 points in their last eight games.

Discussing the Wanderers’ recent form, the ex-Seasiders figure told the Bolton News: “It works both ways – we all can’t overreact to defeats or with good performances.

“We know confidence and momentum in football is an enigma, really. It is so hard to build and it can leave you so quickly, so we can’t take this for granted.

“We have suffered sometimes this season but we have responded in what I believe is the correct way. We want to get our fans believing in us again and I think we’re on the road to doing that now.

“Yes, there will be bumps, there always will be. How we overcome them is what will define us as a team.”

During his time as a player at Bloomfield Road between 2007 and 2013, Evatt was part of the Blackpool team that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

Back in September, the defender’s former teammate Brett Ormerod backed him to turn things around at Bolton amid some calls for him to lose his job.

“The job he’s done has been fantastic,” the ex-Seasiders attacker said.

“It was a surprise that they didn’t go on to beat Oxford United in the final last year, but that’s just football.

You can have a couple of bad results, and you’re under pressure, but if anyone deserves time then it’s him.

He’s had a fantastic career, he’s got experience under his belt. This is probably the first really bad start he’s had, so this will be a bit new to him.

I hope he’s given time, because I think he’ll turn it around if he’s given a chance - there’s plenty of time for them to go on a run.

No one gets promoted in September. With the squad he’s got at Bolton, you know they’ll get their act together at some point. At the moment it could just be a hangover from the play-off loss.

In football now, people don’t get time to build something like Alex Ferguson. A lot of people forget he was close to losing his job, but everyone knows how it turned out. In this day and age, he probably wouldn’t have got that time.”