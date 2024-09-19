Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool forward Brett Ormerod shares his thoughts on the temptation of making managerial changes in the early stages of the season amid Bolton Wanderers’ recent decision to stick with ex-Seasiders defender Ian Evatt despite fan pressure.

There’s no patience anymore, it’s just the way the game has gone, and it comes from the highest level.

Some teams will make snap judgements because a lot of them simply can’t afford to get relegated. It’s usually a financial decision, and that’s why changes can be made so early because they’re under pressure. It’s a results business at the end of the day.

Focussing on Ian Evatt, the job he’s done at Bolton Wanderers has been fantastic. It was a surprise that they didn’t go on to beat Oxford United in the final last year, but that’s just football.

You can have a couple of bad results, and you’re under pressure, but if anyone deserves time then it’s him.

He’s had a fantastic career, he’s got experience under his belt. This is probably the first really bad start he’s had, so this will be a bit new to him.

I hope he’s given time, because I think he’ll turn it around if he’s given a chance - there’s plenty of time for them to go on a run.

No one gets promoted in September. With the squad he’s got at Bolton, you know they’ll get their act together at some point. At the moment it could just be a hangover from the play-off loss.

In football now, people don’t get time to build something like Alex Ferguson. A lot of people forget he was close to losing his job, but everyone knows how it turned out. In this day and age, he probably wouldn’t have got that time.

Social media seems to magnify everything now - you can’t escape it. Chairmen and officials will all read it. Everyone’s entitled to their point of view, but people go on straight after a bad result when the emotions are still there.

It’s not just football, it’s the same in life now. You don’t have to get off your sofa to order a McDonalds - it’s all about having a quick turnaround and things being at 100mph.

As a manager you’re only ever three defeats away from the sack. Even if Pep Guardiola, people would start questioning him. It’s hard to get longevity, some managers don’t even get time to bring in their own players.

When you’ve got a job, you’ve got a boss to satisfy, but in football you’ve 20,000 fans to please - and anyone who’s got a keyboard can say they want you out. Everyone’s got an opinion, and now it’s easy to make it visible for everyone to see.

Sometimes manager’s positions can become untenable. Look at Ryan Lowe at Preston North End, he’d lost at least half of the fans. They must’ve looked at it and thought he wasn’t going to get it back.

It was the same with Neil Critchley - there had been a build-up. Simon Sadler must’ve identified that and thought they needed a new start.

Neil Critchley is a fantastic bloke, and a good manager, but it just didn’t happen for him this time.