Blackpool have endured a tough run of form in the last month.

After starting October with a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City, the Seasiders suffered defeats to Mansfield Town, Barnsley and Peterborough United.

On Monday night, they were able to end their three-game losing run, after coming from two goals down against Wigan Athletic, with the fixture at Bloomfield Road ending 2-2.

Recent form has been down to both injuries and suspensions at certain times, with Blackpool’s squad depth certainly being punished in certain areas.

Here’s a look at every department, and what improvements are needed:

Goalkeepers

There’s no doubt a big hole has been left by the departure of Dan Grimshaw, who joined Plymouth Argyle back in August.

In the second half of last season, the ex-Manchester City keeper had really stepped up to the mark, and had grown into a key figure between the sticks.

The club should’ve gone for a permanent replacement in the summer, but opted for a loan move for Everton’s Harry Tyrer.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road, the 22-year-old has made some notable errors, and was dropped for the recent game against Wigan Athletic.

Tyrer is still developing and could still step up this season, but it is ultimately just a waiting game for someone who probably won’t be at the club next year.

Richard O’Donnell has been a firm number two since his arrival, but has made his own errors this season as well, and also isn’t a long-term option.

The Seasiders should be looking for an experienced permanent first-choice as a priority in the next two transfer windows.

If Tyrer can get a good run under his belt then maybe it’ll be something for summer rather than January, mainly due to the need of other areas, but it’s something that can't just be sorted with a short-term fix again.

Fullbacks

While there has been a dip in form from some of the fullbacks in the last month, it’s not an area to urgently improve.

Jordan Gabriel can be one of the best in the league on his day at right back, while Odel Offiah has also demonstrated he can play the role well too.

Andy Lyons will also be back for the second half of the campaign, and will provide good competition once he’s fully back up to speed.

On the left side, Hayden Coulson showed some positive signs before the international break despite having a tough time in recent weeks, while James Husband will be looking to find form when he’s back from injury.

There’s also Zac Ashworth who hasn’t had a proper run in the team since joining the club from West Brom in the summer.

Central defence

The recent defensive displays have been disappointing, mainly because it seemed as if a good partnership was brewing between Offiah and Olly Casey.

Despite some easy goals being leaked in the last month, the pair still have a lot of potential for this season, while there’s also Matthew Pennington and Elkan Baggott to consider as well.

Individually there’s some good defenders there, it’s just about finding the right blend, along with the fullbacks.

Wingers

This is one of the two main areas that need instant improvement in January.

Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton have both looked impressive on the wings, but the recent injury to the latter has really exposed Blackpool’s biggest flaw.

Of course, the lack of depth in this area in particular is due to the fact the club recruited for a wing-back system in the summer, which has since been ditched.

Both Elliot Embleton and Jake Beesley have been used on the left side in Hamilton’s absence, but neither have been able to have the same impact and have struggled.

A short-term fix could be trying Coulson in a more advanced area, but back-up on both wings is required in January.

Central midfield

Central midfield is another area that needs an extra body in January.

The three number eights that suit the current 4-4-2 formation are Lee Evans, Albie Morgan and Ollie Norburn, with the others tending to be better suited to more advanced roles.

With only one of the three available in the last three games, the Seasiders have really lacked control at times.

Adding Josh Onomah as a free agent will hopefully prove to be a good bit of business as he is a different option, but another experienced box-to-box midfielder is certainly what Blackpool are crying out for.

Strikers

Compared to other areas, attack probably falls fourth in the list of areas to recruit in.

Kyle Joseph has found form this season, while Dom Ballard has demonstrated snippets of what he can do - and hopefully can find some consistency.

Things are yet to click for Ashley Fletcher in front of goal since his arrival in the summer, but he has been involved in some good build-up play at times.

Jordan Rhodes has struggled too, but if he can get on a scoring run then there’s no doubting what an asset he can be.

There’s also Jake Beesley, who has proven he can get vital goals as a different option to the others.