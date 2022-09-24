Blackpool legend Charlie Adam discusses retirement, his fairytale ride at Bloomfield Road and what comes next

From playing for Rangers in the Champions League, to sealing a dream move to Liverpool, winning promotion with his hometown club Dundee and representing his country, it’s been some ride for the midfielder over the last 19 years.

But the unforgettable memories he made at Bloomfield Road will never be forgotten and he quite rightly stands alongside such sparkling names as Jimmy Armfield and Stanley Matthews that will forever remain in Blackpool folklore.

After the Scot’s decision to call it a day to focus on the start of his coaching career, The Gazette caught up with the 36-year-old to discuss his retirement, his time at Blackpool and what might come next.

Here’s what he said:

Has it been a busy few days?

“A lot of people have been in contact.

Charlie Adam's crowning moment in tangerine came at Wembley in 2010

“It’s nearly been 20 years since I started out and to finish it the way I did last season was probably a good way of finishing it in terms of playing for my hometown team.

“But it’s been a whirlwind 24 and 48 hours after announcing it, but life goes on and I’m starting a journey onto a different pathway now.”

Was it a difficult decision?

“I gave myself plenty of time and I did have a few offers during the summer to consider, but I just knew this was the right time,” he said.

“I’ve been coaching for the last three or four months and that probably made my decision for me, because it felt like the right time.

“The right opportunity for me and my family in terms of playing never came up for me, so it’s now time to hang the boots up and go towards coaching.”

You’ve done everything in your career, you can’t have any regrets?

“No. We can all be greedy and say we should have won more trophies but sometimes you don’t have a successful career in terms of winning trophies every year, so there’s different ways of being successful.

“Listen, I’ve had a great time. I’ve had promotions to the Premier League, I’ve played over 200 games in the Premier League which is a good achievement so it was a great time and I loved every minute of it.

“Like everyone, I wish it could have gone on forever but it doesn’t.”

Where does your promotion with Blackpool rank among your biggest achievements?

“Blackpool was the catalyst of where my career ended up.

“If I never made that move from Rangers, my career might have taken a different pathway. But I chose the right club at the right time for me.

“The club became a Premier League side which, for a club of that size and what it was going through was very difficult, but we managed to do it because we had a very special group of players and a manager that believed in us.

“We managed to get there and it was a journey of two-and-a-half years that I really enjoyed.”

Other than winning promotion with your hometown club Dundee, Blackpool must have felt the most special?

“They’re certainly right up there.

“At the time of my career, getting Blackpool promoted to the Premier League was the biggest achievement I’d done.

“With Dundee in the Championship, you’re expected to get promoted. But with Blackpool to get promoted to the Premier League was never expected, so I’d probably say that two-and-a-half years was a huge achievement and a major part of my career.

“Everyone knows I loved playing for the club and I had a great time with the supporters and the players and I still feel that connection whenever I go back.”

You must have been inundated with well wishes from Blackpool fans?

“I’ve worked with so many great people inside the club but it’s the supporters that make the football club.

“I’ve been to a couple of games and the support and the backing these lads are getting now is incredible.

“Simon (Sadler) and Ben (Mansford) are doing a good job of rebuilding the club again and having it stable, which is important for a town and a place like Blackpool.

“If the football club is doing well, then the town will do well and that’s how I’ve always seen it.

“The club is the focal point of the town and it certainly has been over the last few years under the new ownership. It’s been going well for them and hopefully they can continue to build.

“I don’t know too much about what is going on with the training ground and stuff but it sounds good.

“Michael (Appleton) is a good manager and from the games I’ve seen they’ve got some good players, so hopefully they can do the job and stay in the Championship again.”

The old Blackpool squad still keep in touch via a WhatsApp group, has it been busy recently?

“Yes it’s been busy in there, but it always is to be fair because it’s a good group of lads.

“It’s great to see so many are now on their own coaching journey and taking different pathways, so we’re always sharing ideas and speaking to each other, so keeping in touch is great.

“It’s something you try and do together. But it’s been busy and it’s been good, because we always try to keep in touch to keep that group of players together.

“We will see where that journey will take us in the future.”

Do you know exactly what you want to do, coach in an academy or become a manager later down the line?

“I know my end goal is to become a manager, but you have to put the hours in and earn your stripes.

“I’m starting again, because 20 years doesn’t automatically get you a job. You have to put the hours in and do the right things.

“We all have an understanding of how we want to play but it comes down to what group of players you have and which club you’re going to manage.

“I look forward to seeing where this journey takes me.”

Is that quite scary going back to the start? Or just exciting for you?

“No, I’m excited because I’m learning the other side of it, so I’m learning what’s going on.

“I’m fortunate enough to have this opportunity at Burnley to learn from them. It’s an open book and an open door to go and ask them questions, so it’s been invaluable for me so far in just 12 weeks.