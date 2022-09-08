Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod discusses Huddersfield Town goal-line controversy, Josh Bowler's exit and Middlesbrough test

Yes they had to do a bit of defending in the second-half and they were under the cosh at times, but they were very resilient and deserved the three points.

It was a good goal from Theo Corbeanu after Ian Poveda hit the post. Both of them looked good and with Jerry Yates ahead of them, they all put a real shift in.

They hit Huddersfield on the break a few times and had some good chances as a result of it.

Huddersfield will obviously feel aggrieved about the goal that wasn’t given. I was doing commentary and at the time I saw a few angles on the screens in the press box and you couldn’t really tell.

It was a great double save from Dan Grimshaw to be fair to him, but we couldn’t really tell what had happened live from where we were sat. Even on the replays on the monitor you didn’t get that good a look.

But it’s obviously gone over, which is a shame for Huddersfield. But these things tend to work themselves out – Blackpool scored a legitimate goal which was two feet over the line against QPR last season when the linesmen guessed and overruled it.

The moment that led to the goal-line controversy during Blackpool's win at Huddersfield last week

It’s unfortunate and it’s a lucky break for Blackpool, but they had it done to them last season so it can happen.

Aside from that, Huddersfield didn’t threaten a great deal. They were well-marshalled and the new back three looked pretty solid. Grimshaw was excellent as usual when called upon.

When you’re playing away from home you’re not going to dominate the game. It’s hard to do that at home for 90 minutes, never mind away.

Even though Huddersfield huffed and puffed, I thought Blackpool looked pretty solid apart from that one moment from the corner.

It’s still early doors and it’s always going to be difficult to replace a player like Josh Bowler, but Poveda and Corbeanu looked good.

You might not be able to replace him like-for-like, but you can still have as good an effect as a team which is what Blackpool need to do.

Bowler wasn’t the complete article when he first came, was he? He grew into that so hopefully those players can have a similar impact.

For Poveda’s first start and to say he was lacking in match fitness, I thought he put a real good shift in.

Just on Bowler, it’s a strange move that none of us really expected. By the time he comes back Nottingham Forest might not even be in the Premier League.

It’s not for me to say, but for him to go straight out there to Olympiakos was a surprise. But then Forest have signed about 400 players anyway, so they can’t use them all! But the deal obviously suited all parties otherwise it wouldn’t have gone through.

Onto this weekend, Blackpool face a Middlesbrough side that will still fancy their chances this season despite a slow start.

Chris Wilder always gets his sides organised. They picked up a good win against Sunderland, so that should get them up and running.