Paudie O'Connor.

The Seasiders have already released their retained list, with 12 members of Steve Bruce’s squad set to depart at the end of their deals.

Since then, Blackpool have been linked with a move for Dundee United’s Sam Dalby, who is currently on loan from Wrexham.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One as anticipation grows ahead of the transfer window.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Seasiders’ rivals.

O’Connor on radar

Derby County, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town are keeping tabs of former Blackpool defender Paudie O’Connor’s situation at Lincoln City.

The Deck have claimed the Rams are interested in securing the 27-year-old’s services this summer as his future at Sincil Bank remains unclear.

The centre-back is set to be out-of-contract this summer but is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Imps.

Following his move to Lincoln in 2022, the defender has amassed 142 appearances and netted eight goals.

Indeed, O’Connor featured 45 times for Michael Skubala’s men this term as they finished 11 in League One - six points behind Bruce’s side in the table.

The one-time Bloomfield Road loanee faced his former side twice this season and started in the Seasiders’ 2-0 triumph against the Imps in March.

The ex-Leeds United man arrived at Bloomfield Road from Elland Road in July 2018 but struggle for game time in League One on the Fylde coast. This would see the centre-back register 17 outings in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign before being recalled in the January window, where he then joined Bradford City.

Taylor tracked by Posh

Peterborough United are reportedly on the trail of Sutton United defender Jack Taylor, according to transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey.

The 20-year-old is a wanted man this summer, with a host of clubs across the Premier League and EFL believed to be keen to land his services this summer.

Spurs, Brentford, West Ham, Bristol City, Portsmouth, Cambridge United and MK Dons have all joined the race, along with Posh, to sign the centre-back.

Taylor came through the ranks at Gander Green Lane and - after penning a professional contract in February 2024 - would appear twice in League Two during the 2023-24 campaign.

He would go out on loan to Hampton and Richmond during the first half of this season before returning to U’s in January and has since established himself in Steve Morrison’s backline.

The defender’s impressive showings have put a number of clubs - including Blackpool’s League One rivals - on high alert as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.