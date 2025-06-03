All 24 teams have now booked their place in League One for the 2025-26 campaign after AFC Wimbledon secured promotion from League Two last week.

This will see Blackpool make some familiar trips to the likes of Stockport County, Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic, while away days to Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City, Luton Town, Bradford City, Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers are back on the cards.

Steve Bruce’s men will be hoping to progress on their ninth-placed finish last term and are looking for a strong summer transfer window in order to achieve a top six spot next term.

But could the Seasiders have a chance of reaching the play-offs or even securing promotion?

Well, we’ve asked the question to AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict how the final 2025-26 League One table will look.

Here’s where Blackpool and Co could end the campaign.

Your next Blackpool read: League One defender states conversation with ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite helped him pick new club following Blackpool exit

1 . 24th: Burton Albion Prediction: Poor 2024-25 season makes them favourites for relegation. | CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: AFC Wimbledon Prediction: Promoted via League Two play-offs, they’re likely to struggle and face relegation. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Stevenage Prediction: Mid-table in 2024-25, they’ll hover in or around the relegation zone. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Northampton Town Prediction: They’ll survive but struggle to compete with stronger sides. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 20th: Port Vale Prediction: Promoted from League Two, Port Vale’s squad will aim for consolidation, likely finishing just above the relegation zone. | Getty Images Photo Sales