The away allocation of every League One club next season - with Blackpool compared to likes of Bradford City and Cardiff City

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th May 2025, 17:00 BST
The League One line-up for the 2025/26 campaign was confirmed over the bank holiday weekend.

Blackpool will still make the trip to Brisbane Road next season, after Leyton Orient suffered a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley in the third tier play-off final on Sunday afternoon.

A first half free kick from Macaulay Gillesphey proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the Addicks secured promotion to the Championship.

The following day, AFC Wimbledon also enjoyed play-off success, as they claimed their place in League One with a 1-0 victory over Walsall – which came courtesy of a Myles Hippolyte goal.

Johnnie Jackson’s side go up alongside Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City - who were all promoted automatically in the top three.

Meanwhile, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City will all be in the third tier next season after suffering relegation from the Championship at the beginning of the month.

With the League One line-up confirmed – here’s the usual away allocation for each club:

Usual away allocation: 1,500.

1. AFC Wimbledon

Usual away allocation: 1,500.

Usual away allocation: 2,000.

2. Barnsley

Usual away allocation: 2,000.

Usual away allocation: 2,500.

3. Blackpool

Usual away allocation: 2,500.

Usual away allocation: 3,000.

4. Bolton Wanderers

Usual away allocation: 3,000.

Usual away allocation: 1,300.

5. Bradford City

Usual away allocation: 1,300.

Usual away allocation: 1,400.

6. Burton Albion

Usual away allocation: 1,400.

