Blackpool will still make the trip to Brisbane Road next season, after Leyton Orient suffered a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley in the third tier play-off final on Sunday afternoon.

A first half free kick from Macaulay Gillesphey proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the Addicks secured promotion to the Championship.

The following day, AFC Wimbledon also enjoyed play-off success, as they claimed their place in League One with a 1-0 victory over Walsall – which came courtesy of a Myles Hippolyte goal.

Johnnie Jackson’s side go up alongside Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City - who were all promoted automatically in the top three.

Meanwhile, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City will all be in the third tier next season after suffering relegation from the Championship at the beginning of the month.