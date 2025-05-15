Ricardo Santos was one of four players released by Bolton. | Getty Images

Blackpool released their retained list last week.

Blackpool are one of 16 League Oneclubs to announce their retained list following the conclusion of the campaign.

With the Seasiders missing out on the play-offs, Steve Bruce released 12 members of his squad as preparations get underway ahead of next term.

Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes were all let go following the end of their deals.

Meanwhile, Elkan Baggott, Niall Ennis, Sammy Silvera, Odel Offiah and Harry Tyrer returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan agreements.

Below is a full run down of who has been let go as the dust settles on the 2024-25 League One campaign.

Barnsley

Conor Hourihane has got to work on his new squad and has released 15 players from his squad: Those departing are: Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Sam Cosgrove, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard and Callum West.

Bolton Wanderers

The Seasiders’ Lancashire rivals released long-serving duo Gethrin Jones and Ricardo Almeida Santos as well as goalkeeping pair Nathan Baxter and Joel Coleman after missing out on the play-offs.

Bristol Rovers

Following their relegation, the Gas have announced the departures of Scott Sinclair, Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers, Jerry Lawrence, Jack Hunt, Jevani Brown, Matt Hall and Chris Martin.

Burton Albion

Burton will be saying their goodbyes to Anthony Forde, Mason Bennett, Jack Stretton, Cameron Gilbert, Toby Oakes and Dylan Scott.

Cambridge United

At Cambridge, Jack Stevens, Louis Chadwick, Danny Andrew, Paul Digby, George Thomas, Jubril Okedina, Jordan Cousins, Ben Stevenson, Dan Barton, Brandon Njoku, Amaru Kaunda, Marko Marosi, Scott Malone have all been released, while Gary Gardner’s deal was mutually terminated.

Crawley Town

Just three players have been released by Crawley following their maiden season in League One. Sonny Fish, Jasper Sheik and Tyreece John-Jules are the trio let go by the Red Devils.

Exeter City

The Grecians have said goodbye to Cheick Diabate, Vincent Harper, Ben Purrington, Angus MacDonald, Shaun MacDonald, Mitch Beardmore, Gabe Billington and Max Edgecombe.

Huddersfield Town

Long-standing servant Jonathan Hogg is one of 18 players departing Huddersfield this summer along with: Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott,Conor Falls, Michael Stone.

Lincoln City

Jay Benn, Sam Clucas, Ali Smith and Tyler Walker are all departing from Sincil Bank this summer.

Mansfield Town

Mansfield will be saying their goodbyes to Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn, George Williams.

Northampton Town

Kevin Nolan has released Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Ali Koiki, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma, Reuben Wyatt from his Northampton squad.

Peterborough United

Winger David Ajiboye and striker Kabongo Tshimanga are the only two to be released by the Posh, while Jack Sparkes, Bradley Ihionvien, Nicholas Bilokapic, Jacob Wakeling have all been made available for transfers.

Rotherham United

Winger Andre Green, midfielder Alex MacDonald, goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and defender Jake Hull are the four to be released by Rotherham following their disappointing campaign.

Shrewsbury Town

With Shrewsbury’s relegation Jamal Blackman, Joe Young, Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre, Jordan Rossiter, Dom Gape, David Wheeler, Jordan Shipley have all departed Salop.

Wigan Athletic

Scott Smith is the only member of Ryan Lowe’s first-team squad to be released, while goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan is also departing. Meanwhile defender Steven Sessegnon has been placed on the transfer list.