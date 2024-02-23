Blackpool injury news as status revealed for 15-goal striker against Bolton Wanderers
Jordan Rhodes is getting 'closer' but won't be available to Blackpool against Bolton Wanderers this weekend, says manager Neil Critchley.
The 34-year-old has missed almost a month of action after suffering a rib injury against Charlton Athletic at the end of January. Rhodes was forced off at half-time against the Addicks, and has been unable to make a return to the pitch.
His absence has been felt with Blackpool going on a three-game winless run in League One in his absence. His 15 goals in 25 games has him as the fifth highest scorer in the division, averaging a goal every 140 minutes.
Critchley said: "He's getting closer but he's not taking part in team training as of yet so that would rule him out for tomorrow."
In the five games that Blackpool have played without Rhodes, they have scored just three goals. Jake Beesley has returned from an injury that kept him sidelined for more than a month but he has yet to find the back of the net. Kylian Kouassi is another option to have as well as Kyle Joseph who joined from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee last summer.
Blackpool's opponents Bolton Wanderers on the other hand have a plethora of attacking options and signed Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers for just under £1m in the January transfer window. Collins was crowned the 2022/23 League One Player of the Year last season for his 16 goals and 12 assists.
The Trottters are the second highest scorers in the division and have Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Dan Nlundulu, Victor Adeboyejo and Cameron Jerome amongst their forward options.
"They've got a lot of options at the top end of the pitch," admitted Critchley. They've got good players right across their squad. They can call upon different players who can maybe change the game in different moments.
"If you look at the forward line and the players they have at their disposal then they are a potent attacking threat."