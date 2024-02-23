Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two clubs played arguably the most famous FA Cup final of all time in 1953 when Pool won 4-3, seven years before they met in the first Football League match to be televised live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ormerod told The Gazette: “It’s an iconic local derby, especially when you look at some of the people who have played in it – most famously (Sir Stanley) Matthews, (Nat) Lofthouse and (Stan) Mortensen.

Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers only met three-and-a-half weeks ago in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Picture: Dave Howarth/CameraSport

“Others might think it’s more of an old-fashioned rivalry but it’s still one that gets the fans on both sides going and it’s a good one to look forward to.”

Both squads have plenty of incentive with Pool looking to close the six-point gap to a play-off place in League One.

For their part, Bolton are only out of the automatic promotion spots on goal difference with games in hand on the top two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approaching the business end of the season, Ormerod believes it’s better to meet teams in the midst of promotion or relegation battles.

He added: “Sometimes, when you’ve got something to play for and you’re playing a team that’s safe, for some reason they relax and play better football.