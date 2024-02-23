Brett Ormerod excited by Blackpool-Bolton Wanderers meeting
Pool’s former promotion winner will be on corporate duties at Bloomfield Road, where the Seasiders look to back up last weekend’s win over Peterborough United.
The two clubs played arguably the most famous FA Cup final of all time in 1953 when Pool won 4-3, seven years before they met in the first Football League match to be televised live.
Ormerod told The Gazette: “It’s an iconic local derby, especially when you look at some of the people who have played in it – most famously (Sir Stanley) Matthews, (Nat) Lofthouse and (Stan) Mortensen.
“Others might think it’s more of an old-fashioned rivalry but it’s still one that gets the fans on both sides going and it’s a good one to look forward to.”
Both squads have plenty of incentive with Pool looking to close the six-point gap to a play-off place in League One.
For their part, Bolton are only out of the automatic promotion spots on goal difference with games in hand on the top two.
Approaching the business end of the season, Ormerod believes it’s better to meet teams in the midst of promotion or relegation battles.
He added: “Sometimes, when you’ve got something to play for and you’re playing a team that’s safe, for some reason they relax and play better football.
“If you’re a playing team chasing something, they have to deal with the pressure of having to perform at the right time.”