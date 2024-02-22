Blackpool have 13 games left to book their place in the League One play-offs

We asked Blackpool fans on social media whether they still believed the Seasiders’ play-off ambitions were real?

And users of Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, were not shy in coming forward with their opinions on the Bloomfield Road side’s chances over the remaining 13 games of the 2023-24 season.

At present, Neil Critchley’s troops sit eighth in the table – a position they’ve occupied for what feels a lifetime! They are six points off the play-offs, with Peterborough occupying sixth place with a game less played. Seventh-placed Stevenage are three points better off, while also having a game in hand on Blackpool.

The Seasiders welcome third-placed Bolton to Bloomfield Road this Saturda having beaten four of the division’s top six sides away from home – including league leaders Portsmouth, who they defeated 4-0 at Fratton Park at the end of November. That proves they’re more than capable of beating any side in the division. Yet, consistency has often been Blackpool’s downfall, with Critchley’s side unable to string three successive league wins together all season.

That’s proven costly as the Bloomfield Road side sit with 50 points from their 33 games played to date and adrift of the play-off places. But do the fans believe their side have what it takes to add a bit of sparkle to the season over the remaining weeks?

Well, we asked the supporters that – and here’s how believe the season will unfold.

Paul Cottam: Looking at past league tables, we may need 9 wins out of these 13 games, that might not even be enough & that is to scrape into the playoffs, that sort of form is what the league winners produce, so unless we can do the ‘Perfect 10’ I’m not that confident, I am an optimist, but also a realist, so hopefully next season.

Mel Evans: Still possible but on form unlikely, we never do it the easy way though so who knows. The season has been how I expected it would be, another season in lge 1 and time for Critchley to sort the squad out instead of all the calls for him to go. Constantly changing managers isn't the way forward, get behind him and the team.

@0llyNG: Don't deserve it - No consistency in performance, tactics or team selection. No authority in how we play. Confidence undermined by constant disprution to the team. It's been a missed opportunity given the quality of our squad and the relatively few "Bigger" clubs in League One.

John Rigby: If he plays a settled team instead of swapping players we might just have a chance.

Pat Thompson: I think there were many of us fans who could not believe that he wasn't playing his strongest team to begin on Tuesday. Connelly and Beesley coming back from injury, Virtue with very few minutes recently and a loan player - Coulson - being thrown straight into the team on arrival with only minutes on the pitch all season! While Critchley continues to tinker to the detriment of the team we can forget the play-offs. All down to him now identifying his best players and using them in their strongest positions - consistently. But then pigs will fly!

@Connor_hodgson7: There is still a chance to reach it. There is 13 games left of the season and plenty of chances of picking up points and potentially other teams to drop points. The season has been quite good with the Seasiders having very good home form however the away form hasn't been great.

Leigh Folley: Been too inconsistent this season. If we can get a good run together then we have a chance.

Damien Watson: It’s not over but think we should face facts we not good enough and that hurts to say.

@J56Walsh: With Critchley unable to motivate the players and consistently playing a system that isn’t working, there’s no chance. Even if by a mixture of freak results we made the playoffs, there’s no way this group of players would put in a run of three consistent games to win the playoffs.

Ian C Brookes: Based on recent results I would say there's little or no chance of making the playoffs. A dramatic turn around is needed if we are to make the playoffs.

Malcolm Hall: My head is ruling my heart, we are not consistent enough.

Wanda Hindley: If we play like Tuesday we have no chance. Critchley needs to seriously look at the team he's putting out as never our strong enough 11 and the players themselves some need to start showing us some improvement in their playing. If they can step it up with a win at home to Bolton then maybe be in with a chance but needs to be a massive improvement.

@petedix57: We need to play to our strengths & not be so rigid in our formation & tactics. NC was very flexible with formation, tactics, & player selections in his 1st spell, it worked more times than not. He also had a more experienced No2 in this period, which seemed to make a difference.

Michael Ashworth: Ain’t over just yet. Still some big games to come up, if we beat Bolton and results go our way we are straight back in it. Bolton is a 6 pointer. Can’t lose.

Susan Adams: They need to get playing with some consistency and get winning more away games. I will not give up hope yet that it can be done.

Mick McGarry: Would probably need to win 9 or 10/13 left. Won 14/33. It’s highly unlikely.

