Blackpool's Wembley Stadium dreams were dashed as fans could only watch on as Peterborough United inflicted a heavy 3-0 defeat at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders were 90 minutes away from Wembley but the Posh had other ideas and inflicted a big loss on them in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final.

Malik Mothersille was on target for the visitors as he scored his third goal in four games in the EFL Trophy. Harrison Burrows got a brace in the final ten minutes through a penalty and then through a fine effort booked their place in the final. Wycombe Wanderers will be who they play after defeating Bradford City 1-0 and that will take place on Sunday, April 7.

Blackpool's season now rests on them achieving a play-off spot. They're seven points off of Oxford United and six off Peterborough after the results in midweek, and so is it an achievable task? Neil Critchley said it was 'very difficult' on Tuesday after his side lost as some of his players had never had the opportunity to Wembley. He did admit that this group of players does have the ability to bounce back and made a promise that his side will do everything that they can to make this season 'exciting'.

Up next for the Seasiders is a big game against Bolton Wanderers who are chasing an automatic promotion spot. More than 2,000 Trotters fans are to descend on Lancashire and it could make for another good atmosphere.

A total of 6,044 fans were in attendance at Blackpool on Tuesday with just over 500 of those being visiting supporters. Can you spot yourself in our series of images that CameraSport's photographer took?

