Blackpool injury update on Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda and longer-term absentees

The defender suffered what former boss Michael Appleton believed was a hamstring injury during Blackpool’s last game, the 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The 27-year-old’s absence will be a big blow for new boss Mick McCarthy given his impressive return to form in recent weeks.

When asked if it was indeed a hamstring injury for Ekpiteta, as first suspected, McCarthy told The Gazette: “I believe so, I think it is. It’s more likely to be the end of February for him.”

Thankfully there is better news elsewhere, with Ian Poveda training as normal despite missing the Watford game with a sore groin.

“I don’t know why he missed it but he’s trained and he’s been very, very good in training,” McCarthy added.

“He was training last week and I think he was going to be involved on Saturday (before the Huddersfield Town game was postponed) and he’s looked good and enjoyed his training.”

Ekpiteta suffered his injury during Blackpool's game against Watford

Looking longer term, McCarthy isn’t expecting the likes of Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson to be back soon.

“If they’re not fit for Saturday, it’s not going to bother me!,” he joked.

“I know they’ve got some good players in so it would be nice to have them. I think Marvin’s quite a while.

