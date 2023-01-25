News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool injury update on Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda and longer-term absentees

Marvin Ekpiteta could be out injured for Blackpool until the end of February.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Read More
Mick McCarthy on return to management with Blackpool, Huddersfield Town postpone...

The defender suffered what former boss Michael Appleton believed was a hamstring injury during Blackpool’s last game, the 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Hide Ad

The 27-year-old’s absence will be a big blow for new boss Mick McCarthy given his impressive return to form in recent weeks.

Most Popular

When asked if it was indeed a hamstring injury for Ekpiteta, as first suspected, McCarthy told The Gazette: “I believe so, I think it is. It’s more likely to be the end of February for him.”

Thankfully there is better news elsewhere, with Ian Poveda training as normal despite missing the Watford game with a sore groin.

Hide Ad

“I don’t know why he missed it but he’s trained and he’s been very, very good in training,” McCarthy added.

“He was training last week and I think he was going to be involved on Saturday (before the Huddersfield Town game was postponed) and he’s looked good and enjoyed his training.”

Hide Ad
Ekpiteta suffered his injury during Blackpool's game against Watford

Looking longer term, McCarthy isn’t expecting the likes of Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson to be back soon.

Hide Ad

“If they’re not fit for Saturday, it’s not going to bother me!,” he joked.

“I know they’ve got some good players in so it would be nice to have them. I think Marvin’s quite a while.

Hide Ad

“I don’t think there’s anybody coming back. Nobody is threatening for (the Southampton game on) Saturday, put it that way. I think we’ve got one or two quite long term injuries.”

Mick McCarthyBlackpoolThe GazetteIan PovedaMichael Appleton