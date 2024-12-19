The latest Blackpool injury news as the Seasiders prepares to play Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Blackpool are likely to be without up to six players for this weekend's meeting with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

It's been 12 weeks or 82 days to be exact since Blackpool won a match at home. The manager wants to address that record and make Blackpool’s home base a difficult place to come for the opposition.

They had the chance on Tuesday to change the record as Steve Bruce believed he named a strong enough side of progressing to the next round, but ultimately they lost in a penalty shootout to Aston Villa’s under-21s. Several first-team players were rested that night, and so they should be fit and ready for the challenge of Stevenage.

In a welcomed boost, Odeluga Offiah is back and available for selection once again. He was ineligible for Blackpool's EFL Trophy campaign as he had already played for Brighton & Hove Albion back in August. Here’s a full list of Blackpool’s potential absentees ahead of the weekend.

Elkan Baggott

Endured a difficult time with injury since joining from Ipswich Town. An ankle problem had him sidelined for a couple of months, but the reason for his absence now is a thigh injury, sustained at the start of November.

What has Steve Bruce said? (Decmeber 12): “We’ll hopefully get them back on the grass one after the other. We’ll hopefully see the likes of (Elkan) Baggott, (Sonny) Carey and CJ (Hamilton).

Josh Onomah

The newest player in the treatment room. Onomah had to come off in the first-half in the win against Reading. He has a hip problem, and it’s come at the worst possible time as his short-term contract is nearly up.

What has Steve Bruce said (December 14): “It’s a big problem.

“It’s his hip. Football is like nothing else - you can run around in the park, you can do as much as you want in the gym, but football tests you to the limit with your physicality, and it’s letting him down at the minute.

“He’s in a better place than he was a month ago, but he’s had to come off, so we’ll see how he is.

“We don’t know how long it’ll be until we get him in the treatment room, we’ll see from there.

“We’ve seen what he can do, because he gives you physicality, and you need that in this division.”

CJ Hamilton has been sidelined for the last couple of weeks with a muscle injury.

CJ Hamilton

Missed three games with a thigh injury in October but returned against Leyton Orient at the start of November. Suffered a reccurence of the muscle injury against Northampton Town and has missed the last six games.

Sonny Carey

Been out of the action for the last couple of weeks with a muscle injury.

Andy Lyons has been out since the end of February after suffering an ACL injury, and isn't expected back until after Christmas as he continues his recovery. (Image: CameraSport)

Andy Lyons

He's recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered back in February. He was pictured on the grass last week as he takes a big leap towards a return, but unfortunately it won’t come in 2024.

What has Steve Bruce said? (December 13): He’s making big progress, which is good.

“I’ve seen him work his socks off around the training ground, so we’re hoping he comes back okay. He’s on the grass and joining in with bits and pieces.

Suffered medial ligament damage against Liverpool's under-21s. He’s not expected to return until the New Year, and it might be that he is phased back in to the action.