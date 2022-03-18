Blackpool, Hull City and Sheffield United players up for the Championship's goal of the month award

The winger gave the Seasiders a first-half lead with a vicious long-range strike which curled away from the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

“Bowler’s left foot is well renowned by Blackpool fans for its magical qualities, but as the ball rolled towards him, even they didn’t expect the sorcery of a whipped shot into the far corner,” the EFL said, announcing his nomination.

Bowler faces fierce competition for the award from George Baldock, of Sheffield United, and Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter.

Baldock is shortlisted for his well-timed effort in the Blades’ 4-0 demolition of Swansea City, while Lewis-Potter drove home a pinpoint effort in Hull’s 3-0 win against Peterborough United.

The winner of the February award will be decided by a public vote which can be found on the EFL’s social media channels.

Voting ends on Monday, March 21, while the winner will be announced on Friday, March 25.

A judging panel comprising of Sky Sports expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet sponsorship manager Matt Goodwin and EFL media and PR officer Billie Marshall decides which goals are nominated.

It’s about time Bowler was given some deserved recognition from the EFL given he was bizarrely omitted from their player of the month award, despite scoring five goals in seven games in February.

Instead, Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell - who was linked with the Seasiders during the summer - and strikers Lucas Joao (Reading) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) were the players shortlisted.

Foderingham kept five clean sheets in February, conceding just two goals in seven games.

Campbell, meanwhile, scored twice last month, providing the “all-action heartbeat of a Luton side that defies budgets and reputations alike”, according to the EFL.

Joao scored five times in February, one of which came in Reading’s 4-1 defeat to Blackpool, while also claiming an assist.