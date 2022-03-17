Four strong candidates for Man of the Match: Player ratings from Blackpool's breathless draw against Sheffield United

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Distributed excellently from the back and always quick to rush off his line. Actually a fairly quiet night in terms of saves.
2. Callum Connolly - 8/10
Threw his body on the line on more than one occasion and even came close at the other end. Seems at home in a back three.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Another majestic display. Barely gave Billy Sharp a sniff and timed some crunching challenges to perfection.
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Thorniley - 9/10
Completely unflustered from start to finish. Reads the game so well and won the ball time and time again. Exceptional.
