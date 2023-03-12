Blackpool hoping for good news on Gary Madine as striker crisis worsens
Mick McCarthy is keeping his fingers crossed for good news on Blackpool striker Gary Madine.
The 32-year-old required medical treatment just 23 seconds into Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City.
Madine appeared to land awkwardly on his knee as he challenged for a loose ball by the touchline.
While Madine initially tried to play on after receiving four minutes of treatment, he was unable to continue and had to be replaced by Morgan Rogers after just five minutes.
The striker would later emerge for the start of the second-half with crutches as he watched the remainder of the game from the dugout.
Addressing Madine’s situation after the game, McCarthy said: “I’m not sure (how bad it is). He’s got a brace on.
“I won’t be able to tell but sometimes those innocuous ones where you land and twist (can be the worst ones). It looks like he’s got a problem with his knee.
“Let’s hope it’s not too bad.”
Having started the game in a 4-4-2 with Madine partnering Jerry Yates up top, the Seasiders were left with no option but to tinker with their setup.
While McCarthy stopped short at using Madine’s setback as an excuse for his side’s poor display, he admits it had an impact.
“It certainly didn’t help,” he said. “We did have a gameplan with the centre forwards and Sonny (Carey). It certainly had an effect.
“They were dominant with it so I had to rearrange it a couple of times to stem the tide.”
With Shayne Lavery out until mid-April and Jake Beesley sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, the Seasiders will be desperate for good news on Madine.
Otherwise Pool will be left with Yates as their only out-and-out number nine and, despite remaining the club’s top goalscorer, he’s not found the back of the net in the league in 18 games.
“It’s Jerry and Jerry, that’s it,” McCarthy said on his side’s striker crisis.
When asked if there are any players from the youth-team that could make the step-up, McCarthy concluded: “No, not really. Not any that are going to play and make a difference in the Championship.
“We’ll have to cobble something else together with the lads we’ve got.”