Blackpool head coach praises his squad's powers of recovery

The Seasiders recovered to earn a point despite trailing 2-0 to Dominic Solanke’s double inside the first 20 minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

Two quickfire second-half goals gave Critchley’s players parity with James Husband pulling one back in the 57th minute and Jerry Yates netting on the hour.

It meant the Seasiders gained their second away point of the season, following on from the opening-day draw at Bristol City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marvin Ekpiteta applauds Blackpool's fans after Saturday's draw

Critchley said: “Today, we tried to take the game to a very good team and our response to going two down was outstanding.

“We grew in belief the longer the game went and we gave as good as we got all game against a fantastic team.

“I didn’t actually know who scored the first goal. I didn’t realise who it was because there were so many bodies in the way.

“There’s so much gone on in the game I can’t even remember how it came about.

“I’m made up for Jerry, that was a big moment for him. He was cool, calm and tucked it away, so that will do him the world of good.”

Having gone into the game on the back of consecutive home defeats to Cardiff City and Coventry City, Solanke’s goals had left the Seasiders staring at a third straight loss.

However, they rallied to claim a point against a Bournemouth side fancied to be in the promotion shake-up this season.

Nevertheless, Critchley wasn’t surprised at the response displayed by his players.

He said: “They never lie down, they never know when they are beaten, they go right to the end.

“We showed that last season and that’ll stand us in really good stead for this season.

“In some difficult moments, in difficult games, we’re going to have to stick together and find a way of working our way into games. We did that fantastically well today.”