AFC Bournemouth 2 Blackpool 2: Seasiders' stunning second-half fightback brings them a point

Two early goals from Dominic Solanke put the Cherries in the driving seat as the Seasiders failed to fire.

However, to their immense credit, Neil Critchley’s courageous charges fought back to deservedly secure a welcome point on their travels to the Vitality Stadium

James Husband pulled a goal back with the hour mark approaching before Jerry Yates rifled home from the penalty spot moments later after Keshi Anderson was fouled by Zeno Rossi.

Jerry Yates scores Blackpool's equaliser

The Seasiders found themselves on the back foot as early as the first minute when David Brooks rifled wide with an ambitious long-range strike.

Soon afterwards, Jordan Zemura broke on the counter-attack and had an effort charged down and deflected wide.

It was another warning for the visitors, who were slow out of the blocks.

A minute later, Solanke fired the Cherries ahead with a clinical finish into the far corner.

Junior Stanislas rode a strong challenge in the middle of the park and threaded through Solanke to slot home his second goal in as many games.

Luke Garbutt’s frustrations got the better of him and he was booked for a needless foul.

The home side were on top and Zemura saw his strike charged down in the 11th minute.

Bournemouth were then forced to shuffle their pack as Stanislas hobbled off injured and Emiliano Marcondes was introduced in the action.

The substitute made an immediate impact when he picked out Solanke with an inch-perfect cross and the striker powered home a header to deservedly double their lead.

The Seasiders rallied and Garbutt tried to channel his earlier frustration into reducing the arrears, but his long-range strike was easily gathered by Cherries’ shot-stopper Mark Travers.

Garbutt’s strike sparked Critchley’s spirited side into life and, a minute later, Marvin Ekpiteta saw his shot deflected narrowly wide.

Anderson forced a smart save from Travers as Blackpool’s supporters sensed a way back into the contest.

At the other end, Philip Billing thumped a shot into the side netting as the home side threatened once again.

Josh Bowler then had a great chance for the Seasiders, but rifled his effort frustratingly wide of the upright.

Grant Ward also tried his luck for Critchley’s team, but he blazed well over.

Seasiders’ skipper Chris Maxwell had no issues with Billing’s goalbound effort, before Bowler had another chance, this time shooting straight at Travers.

The visitors then pulled a goal back just before the hour mark.

Husband reacted smartly to fire home Ekpiteta’s free-kick, which fell perfectly for him having struck the left post.

The travelling fans who had made the long journey to the south coast were then in wonderland when Yates levelled from the penalty spot.

Anderson did well to win the spot-kick from Rossi’s foul and Yates coolly stepped up to smash home.

No sooner had the Seasiders equalised and they were given another warning as Jaidon Anthony forced a save from Maxwell.

Solanke went in search of his hat-trick but had a shot charged down in a frantic finish to proceedings.

However, Critchley’s battlers deserved their point for a spirited comeback.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Mepham (Davis 79), Rossi, Kelly, Zemura, Stanislas (Marcondes 16), Kilkenny (Pearson 72), Billing, Brooks, Solanke, Anthony. Unused subs: Nyland, Taylor, Saydee, Camp.

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Garbutt, Bowler, Dougall, Ward (James 65), Anderson, Yates, John-Jules (Lavery 65). Unused subs: Carey, Casey, Hamilton, Keogh, Grimshaw.

Referee: Steve Martin.

Attendance: 9,187.