Blackpool squad faces a process of adaptation to life in the Championship

The Seasiders face promotion-chasing Bournemouth today, a side who have taken seven points from the first three games.

Pool, on their return to the Championship, have endured back-to-back home defeats after drawing at Bristol City on day one.

“We’ve got to try and become consistent with our performance but we also know we’re playing against a really high standard of player,” Pool’s head coach said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool lost against Coventry City in midweek

“The level is much higher than it is in League One, so we have to respect that, sometimes, the opposition are going to have a spell where they’re on top.

“That might mean we might have to suffer a little bit for a period of the game and work our way back into the game.

“We’ve finished on top in all the games we’ve played, we’ve been the stronger team and we’ve looked really fit and athletic ,and caused teams problems with how we play.

“We just have to do that for longer but I think the players would say they’re adapting to this level. I’m confident the players, because of their character, will adapt and will get stronger.”

The Seasiders could be boosted by the return of Kevin Stewart today after a pre-season ankle injury.

“He was a big player for us last season, a really important player,” Critchley said.

“Kev gets irritable when he’s not on the pitch and he’s not playing, because he wants to help the team.

“He obviously wants to get back in the Championship where he was before and prove himself, so he’ll be desperate to come back as quickly as possible.

“If he does, he’ll prove to be a very valuable player for us again this season like he was last season.”