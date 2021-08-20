Bournemouth v Blackpool: Team news, predicted line-up and quotes from Neil Critchley

The odds are certainly stacked against Blackpool this weekend, coming up against a Cherries side that have started the season in strong fashion.

Neil Critchley’s men, meanwhile, slumped to a second straight defeat on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to Coventry City at Bloomfield Road.

Pool were well beaten by Cardiff City four days previously having started their campaign well with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Team news

Blackpool could be handed a timely fitness boost for this weekend's long trip to the South Coast.

The Seasiders take on Bournemouth on Saturday looking to claim their first league victory of the campaign, having taken just one point from their opening three league games.

Neil Critchley revealed yesterday afternoon the Seasiders could have Daniel Gretarsson and Kevin Stewart back available for selection this weekend.

Gretarsson has been sidelined since the end of April with a shoulder problem he had surgery on over the summer.

The defender has been back in training for the last couple of weeks and could now make his return at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

Stewart, meanwhile, is also back in contention having recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in the pre-season friendly against Manchester City.

Pool are still without Matty Virtue (ACL), Demetri Mitchell (knee) and Gary Madine (groin).

Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments

“We know it’s a tough game, we know they’ve got good players. Some of them played in the Premier League not so long ago and they’ve got some international players.

“They’re a well-coached team, they have a clear way of playing and we know away from home Bournemouth will be expecting to beat us.

“You could say there’s no expectation on us, no pressure, but the pressure I always put on myself and the players is to always go and improve. To improve the way we play and to improve how we played against Coventry.

“We want to be the best version of Blackpool we can be and if we do that, then I’m confident.

“I’m always confident because of the preparation we do that we can be competitive against anyone in this division.”

Opposition view

The Seasiders make the long trip to the South Coast to take on a Bournemouth side that has started strongly, claiming seven points from their opening three games.

Scott Parker’s side picked up their second league win of the campaign on Wednesday night, beating Birmingham City 2-0 away from home.

The Cherries, who are widely tipped to challenge for automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season, previously beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 after opening their season with a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Former Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers and England defender Gary Cahill looks set to complete a move to the Vitality Stadium and could feature on Saturday.

One man who won’t be playing is Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma, who has completed a move to Spanish side Villareal for a fee in the region of £21m.

Pool’s predicted line-up (4231): Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Garbutt, Dougall, Ward, Bowler, Anderson, Hamilton, Yates