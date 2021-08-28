Blackpool head coach aims to beat the clock on deadline day

The Seasiders boss has stated repeatedly that the club are looking to strengthen “in one or two areas”, and this week he added that the midfield could benefit from reinforcements following Grant Ward’s injury.

He has now hinted the quest to complete deals could keep the club busy until the last minute on August 31.

The head coach said: “We continue to look and we’re looking forward to a late evening on Tuesday, and hopefully by early morning Wednesday, we can be pleased the squad is shaping up nicely.”

Neil Critchley used Elliot Embleton as an example of a player who unexpectedly becomes available

Critchley says the approach of the deadline can be a time to close in on long-time targets and others who suddenly enter the frame.

He explained: “We have to find players we think are going to be at least equal to, if not better than, those we have and that can be difficult.

“You identify your targets all season and hopefully one or two of them might be available.

“You always get some surprises, so it’s good to have a lot of contacts and to know players.

“That can help because, if a player suddenly becomes available, you need to know. The signing of Elliot Embleton in the last window was an example of that.

“One club signing a player can mean someone else becomes surplus to requirements at that club and becomes available. It can be a crazy time.”

The coming days could see player movement in the opposite direction too.

Critchley added: “Possibly one or two will go out on loan. If you bring in new players, then inevitably some will fall down the pecking order.

“If that does happen, then players want to play and we want them to play, so it could be that a couple in the current squad do move.”