Blackpool boss has no qualms about entering the Lions' Den at Millwall

Pool and the Lions are both looking to get a first Championship win of the season under their belt ahead of a two-week international break.

The clubs have made remarkably similar starts, taking two points from their first four league games (both losing to Cardiff City) and enjoying their only taste of victory in the Carabao Cup with Millwall facing Premier League side Leicester City in the third round next month.

Critchley is well aware that Millwall counterpart Gary Rowett will not want to wait a further fortnight for that opening win, though the same applies to the Blackpool head coach.

Neil Critchley takes his Blackpool players to Millwall tomorrow

He said: “Gary is very experienced and had a good season last year. They finished 11th and will try to improve on that.

“They have not got off to the start they would have wanted but they have had some tough games too.

“They will look at playing Blackpool at home and think this is a chance to get their season up and running, and a nice chance to get a win before the break.

“We will go there thinking the same and it is up to us to upset what they want to do.”

The prospect of entering the Lions’ Den tomorrow does not worry Critchley in the slightest.

The fervour and passion of the Millwall supporters is renowned and visiting clubs can easily be intimidated.

Blackpool boss Critchley believes his side have enjoyed a similar level of vocal support this season and will experience nothing unfamiliar in London.

He added: “Their supporters are passionate but I have to say there has been no better atmosphere than at Bloomfield Road this season.

“Even the other night against Sunderland, we had nearly 6,000 there.

“I’ve been to many cup games in midweek when you could hear what a person across the stand was saying. That wasn’t the case and our players are used to hearing that level of support.”