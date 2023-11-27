Blackpool have been turning their attentions to the January transfer window - but no new arrivals are guaranteed

Neil Critchley has revealed January transfer window planning is well under way at Bloomfield Road as Blackpool look at ways of strengthening for the second half of the season.

The Seasiders boss said recruitment meetings have been taking place on a weekly basis as thoughts begin to focus on what might be needed to sustain a promotion challenge. That ground work should allow the Seasiders to act decisively, if needs be, once the window opens on January 1.

However, Critchley made clear that no new arrivals were guaranteed, following a summer recruitment process that saw 12 new additions arrive at Bloomfield Road. Indeed, he stressed that his preference would be to look for solutions from within his ranks, rather than automatically looking for outside reinforcements. And after seeing his side help knock Portsmouth off top spot following a 4-0 win at Fratton Park on Saturday, he believes his current crop of players are only getting going after a mixed start to their 2023-24 campaign.

Critchley was asked about the forthcoming transfer window ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Northampton to Bloomfield Road. When asked if plans were taking shape and if there was a budget to strengthen, the Seasiders boss said: ‘Yeah, I know (what the budget looks like).

‘Those meetings and discussions take place every week. I’ve been having them on a consistent basis now for the last few weeks regarding our own players here and potential players from the outside.

‘But also, this group is growing. This group’s getting better and I always say, you must look from within first before you look out of the window. Coaching your own players and improving your own players in the building is just as beneficial as maybe bringing someone in from the outside sometimes.

‘We always want to strengthen, we always want to be a club that’s progressing, but we put this group together in the last window for a reason and I was pleased with the work we did and the support I was given. This group is now coming together, so we will see. We’re still a few weeks away and players stake their claim every single day in training and in the games, so things can change.’