Blackpool brushed off Portsmouth with ease at Fratton Park to inflict their first league defeat in 27 games

There were plenty of high-scoring games in League One on Saturday, with both Blackpool and Peterborough bagging four goals and Bolton smashing seven past helpless Exeter.

However, only one Seasiders player scored high enough to make it into the whoscored.com team of the week - CJ Hamilton. That was richly deserved as the 28-year-old rang rings around Portsmouth left-back Jack Sparkes at Fratton Park on his way to recording a goal and two assists against the then league leaders, who went into Saturday's game defending a 27-match unbeaten league run.

But the winger wasn’t the only shining light in a performance that should have made the rest of the division stand up and take notice. Indeed, Dan Grimshaw made two impressive and important saves when the score was goalless on the south coast, Marvin Ekpetita and Matthew Pennington were both superb in keeping highly-rated Pompey striker Colby Bishop silent, Sonny Carey was a picture of calmness in the middle of the park, while Jake Beesley and Karamoto Dembele tormented the hosts’ back line all afternoon.

There were others in the division who stood out more, though, apparently, leaving Hamilton as Blackpool’s sole representative in the latest team of the work.