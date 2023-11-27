Blackpool have a favourable set of fixtures on the horizon that should boost their promotion hopes

Neil Critchley salutes to 618 Blackpool fans who travelled to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Neil Critchley has spelt out his Blackpool ambitions as he looks to build on Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing of Portsmouth.

The Seasiders boss believes an opportunity exists for his side to really demonstrate their capabilities in this season’s League One promotion race. And with the right attitude and work ethic, he’s off the opinion that his in-form side can start making headway.

The impressive weekend win at Fratton Park - Blackpool’s second 4-0 victory on the spin - saw them close the gap on the top six, with just goal difference separating the seventh-placed Tangerines and Derby County, who occupy sixth place.

Five of the six teams currently above the Seasiders in the league table have played two games fewer than Critchley’s side. However, a glance at the fixtures shows that Blackpool don’t face any of the current promotion-contenders again until February 3, when they travel to Stevenage.

That means their next 11 league games are against opponents positioned no higher than ninth (Lincoln). And with 15th-placed Northampton next up for Blackpool on Tuesday night, Critchley believes now is the time to start thinking big.

When asked if the Portsmouth result and the forthcoming fixture list can propel Blackpool to new heights this term, Critchley replied: 'That's our aim.

‘I just said to the players (in the Fratton Park dressing room), in the next few weeks I want to be in the third round of the FA Cup, I want to get through the EFL Trophy in terms of the next round and we want to be, come the second half of the season, right there in the league.

'We've got an opportunity to do that, but if you take your eye off the ball for a second in this league then it can slap you in the face. So we'll stay grounded, humble and stick to doing what we're doing.'

League Two Forest Green, who sit 23rd in the bottom tier, stand between Blackpool and the third round of the FA Cup, with that game to be played at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Barnsley are then the next visitors to the north west as they take on the Seasiders for a place in the next round of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, December 5.