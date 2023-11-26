Blackpool had plenty of reasons to enjoy their trip to Portsmouth on Saturday

Neil Critchley believes Blackpool were due a slice of good fortune after Portsmouth's protests over Jake Beesley's 56th-minute goal at Fratton Park continued long after the final whistle on Saturday.

The hosts were irrate that the Seasiders' second goal in their 4-0 win was allowed to stand, with Beesley appearing to be in an offside position when Karamoko Dembele's curling shot took a deflection off him before ending up in the back of the net.

According to Portsmouth boss John Mousinho, he was told by the referee's assistant that the Blackpool front man was somehow not interfering with play - hence their outrage. At the time of speaking, Critchley maintained Beesley looked level and therefore onside. But even if he were to change his mind upon closer inspection, he insisted Blackpool were deserving of some luck this term, after being on the wrong end of such decisions before their trip to the south coast.

When asked about the controversial incident, he said: 'I've seen it. I've seen it back. It's marginal but I think if you're not right in line then it's hard to tell. But it looks like he's level to me. I'm sure Portsmouth will say he's a yard offside but I can assure you, if you want me to go on about some of the decisions we've had against us this season that have been very questionable, that have had huge impact on the outcomes of a game, then we could be here for a long time - but I won't go into that.'

Moments later, the home side were appealng strongly for a penalty after Kenny Dougall's challenge on Abu Kamara inside the box. Portsmouth's protests again fell on deaf ears as referee Ollie Yates waved play on. On this occasion, Critchley gave Yates the benefit of the doubt given his proximity to the incident.

The Seasiders boss added: 'I've not seen that back yet. When he went down, I thought he cut inside and the referee is right there and he's decided not to give it a penalty.

'It's very hard from where I'm stood to see if there's any contact. Sometimes when incidents happen your heart goes in your mouth and you go: "penalty" but without seeing that back I would hold my opinion back for the time being.'

