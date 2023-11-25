Blackpool made easy work of leaders Portsmouth on Saturday, and here we have the player ratings from the memorable performance.

Wiping the floor with one of the so-called minnows of League One on your own patch is one thing. Doing the same against the team who began the weekend top of the division on their soil is quite another.

This was the clearest indication yet that Blackpool’s slow start to the season is well and truly behind them and an immediate return to the Championship cannot be counted out. Goals from Owen Dale, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton and Albie Morgan delivered a fantastic result at Fratton Park against a Portsmouth team unbeaten in their previous 27 league fixtures, a run that extended to almost nine months.

The sending-off of Pompey captain Joe Morrell should not mask what an outstanding performance this was from the Seasiders – it’s almost unfair that it wasn’t enough to lift them into the play-off places. Nevertheless, Neil Goulding was at the game today, and here is how he rated the players...

Dan Grimshaw 7

Made two big saves in the first half when the game was still in the balance.

Matthew Pennington 7

Defended without fuss, even when Portsmouth increased the pressure after the opener.

Marvin Ekpiteta 8

Almost scored an own goal, but that was the only blemish on a dominating display.

James Husband 7

Grew more comfortable as the game wore on, prevented the ball from entering his area.

CJ Hamilton 9

A handful throughout, first in setting up Dale’s opener then adding the third himself.

Karamoko Dembele 8

Sparked numerous attacks, shot led to second, quick feet led to Morrell red card.

Kenny Dougall 7

Almost struck with a brilliant effort as the Seasiders were ruthless to the last.

Sonny Carey 8

Helped set the tone early on and was the man who made things tick in the middle of the park.

Owen Dale 8

Goal might have been a stuffy finish, but was very polished in his attacking play.

Jordan Rhodes 7

Brought others into play, will only be frustrated he didn’t get in on the act himself.

Jake Beesley 7

More influential in the second half, although he knew nothing about his goal.

Substitutes

Kyle Joseph (on for Beesley 66) 7

Picked up where Beesley had left off, claimed an assist.

Callum Connolly (on for Dembele 76) 6

Had little to do against a depleted Pompey.

Albie Morgan (on for Rhodes 86) 7

Scored a minute after coming on, can’t ask for more, really,