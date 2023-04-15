Blackpool handed MAJOR injury boost as Stephen Dobbie makes big calls for Wigan clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after passing a late fitness test, the striker has been ruled fit and returns straight to the starting line-up.

Yates is one of three changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Luton Town in Dobbie’s first game in the dugout on Easter Monday.

Dan Grimshaw also makes his long-awaited return to replace Chris Maxwell in goal to make his first appearance since December 29, 2022.

Ian Poveda is the third and final change as part of a hugely attacking team selection.

Maxwell, Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton are the three to drop down to the bench.

Dobbie has made some big calls for this afternoon's crunch encounter

Youngster Brad Holmes, who has been in scoring form for Blackpool’s development squad, is also named among the substitutes.

Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall all miss out, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

As for bottom side Wigan, they make three changes to the side that lost to Swansea City on Easter Monday as Omar Rekik, Thelo Aasgaard and Will Keane all come into the starting XI.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Fiorini, Anderson, Bowler, Poveda, Rogers, Yates

Subs: Maxwell, Gabriel, Connolly, Carey, Patino, Hamilton, Holmes

Wigan: Amos, Nyambe, Hughes, Whatmough, Rekik, McClean, Power, Naylor, Aasgaard, Keane, Lang

Subs: Jones, Darikwa, Pearce, Caulker, Tiehi, Fletcher, Magennis

