News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
30 minutes ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
2 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
2 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
3 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
19 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Blackpool handed MAJOR injury boost as Stephen Dobbie makes big calls for Wigan clash

Blackpool have been handed a major boost ahead of today’s crunch encounter against bottom side Wigan Athletic.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Gallery: The 17 Blackpool players who could leave Bloomfield Road this summer

Jerry Yates was a major fitness doubt after missing both games over the Easter period with a hamstring injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But after passing a late fitness test, the striker has been ruled fit and returns straight to the starting line-up.

Most Popular

Yates is one of three changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Luton Town in Dobbie’s first game in the dugout on Easter Monday.

Dan Grimshaw also makes his long-awaited return to replace Chris Maxwell in goal to make his first appearance since December 29, 2022.

Hide Ad

Ian Poveda is the third and final change as part of a hugely attacking team selection.

Hide Ad

Maxwell, Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton are the three to drop down to the bench.

Dobbie has made some big calls for this afternoon's crunch encounterDobbie has made some big calls for this afternoon's crunch encounter
Dobbie has made some big calls for this afternoon's crunch encounter

Youngster Brad Holmes, who has been in scoring form for Blackpool’s development squad, is also named among the substitutes.

Hide Ad

Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall all miss out, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

As for bottom side Wigan, they make three changes to the side that lost to Swansea City on Easter Monday as Omar Rekik, Thelo Aasgaard and Will Keane all come into the starting XI.

Hide Ad

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Fiorini, Anderson, Bowler, Poveda, Rogers, Yates

Hide Ad

Subs: Maxwell, Gabriel, Connolly, Carey, Patino, Hamilton, Holmes

Wigan: Amos, Nyambe, Hughes, Whatmough, Rekik, McClean, Power, Naylor, Aasgaard, Keane, Lang

Subs: Jones, Darikwa, Pearce, Caulker, Tiehi, Fletcher, Magennis

Hide Ad

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Related topics:BlackpoolWiganJerry YatesStephen DobbieChris Maxwell