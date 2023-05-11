News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

Blackpool hand out professional contracts to a trio of up-and-coming youngsters

Blackpool have handed professional contracts to a trio of exciting Under-18 players.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Blackpool next manager odds: Former boss tops the betting as ex-Bristol City & P...

Harvey Bardsley, Johnson Opawole and Dadden Francis have all put pen to paper on their first deals after impressing in the youth team this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Bardsley has agreed a one-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, while Francis, a winger, has penned a 12-month deal.

Most Popular

Opawole, meanwhile, has agreed terms on a two-year contract after his impressive start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly hopes all three will go on to enjoy long and successful careers with the Seasiders.

Hide Ad

"We are delighted with the progression of the academy this season,” he told the club’s official website.

Hide Ad

"These three boys have had differing journeys but have all made significant contributions to both the U18 and development squad campaigns.

Harvey Bardsley, Johnson Opawole and Dannen Francis have all signed professional contracts with the Seasiders. Picture: Blackpool FCHarvey Bardsley, Johnson Opawole and Dannen Francis have all signed professional contracts with the Seasiders. Picture: Blackpool FC
Harvey Bardsley, Johnson Opawole and Dannen Francis have all signed professional contracts with the Seasiders. Picture: Blackpool FC

"Harvey has no background in academy football, but since he joined us at the turn of the year his progress has been incredible under the guidance of (goalkeeping coach) Matt Urwin.

Hide Ad

“Anyone who has watched the recent games at Bloomfield Road would agree that he has many attributes that could give him a great career in the game.

"Dannen has had an excellent scholarship over the last two years and has had some great experiences along the way, where he has scored goals and provided numerous assists.

Hide Ad

"Johnson is a little different in that he's just completed his first year scholar with the club and whilst it started a little slowly, his performances in the second half of the season have been excellent.

“He has shown that he can step up levels and perform really well, so to secure him on a longer term contract is a really good step for him and the club.

Hide Ad

"All three have potentially exciting futures here, and we will do everything we can to support them on making that step up to the first-team over the next few years."

Bardsley was recently the shootout hero as Blackpool’s development squad overcame Wigan Athletic on penalties to lift the Central League Cup.

It capped off an impressive first season for the newly-formed dev squad, who also finished second in their league.

Hide Ad

The Under-18s, meanwhile, finished top of the Youth Alliance League.

Related topics:Blackpool