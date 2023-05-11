Blackpool hand out professional contracts to a trio of up-and-coming youngsters

Harvey Bardsley, Johnson Opawole and Dadden Francis have all put pen to paper on their first deals after impressing in the youth team this season.

Goalkeeper Bardsley has agreed a one-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, while Francis, a winger, has penned a 12-month deal.

Opawole, meanwhile, has agreed terms on a two-year contract after his impressive start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly hopes all three will go on to enjoy long and successful careers with the Seasiders.

"We are delighted with the progression of the academy this season,” he told the club’s official website.

"These three boys have had differing journeys but have all made significant contributions to both the U18 and development squad campaigns.

Harvey Bardsley, Johnson Opawole and Dannen Francis have all signed professional contracts with the Seasiders. Picture: Blackpool FC

"Harvey has no background in academy football, but since he joined us at the turn of the year his progress has been incredible under the guidance of (goalkeeping coach) Matt Urwin.

“Anyone who has watched the recent games at Bloomfield Road would agree that he has many attributes that could give him a great career in the game.

"Dannen has had an excellent scholarship over the last two years and has had some great experiences along the way, where he has scored goals and provided numerous assists.

"Johnson is a little different in that he's just completed his first year scholar with the club and whilst it started a little slowly, his performances in the second half of the season have been excellent.

“He has shown that he can step up levels and perform really well, so to secure him on a longer term contract is a really good step for him and the club.

"All three have potentially exciting futures here, and we will do everything we can to support them on making that step up to the first-team over the next few years."

Bardsley was recently the shootout hero as Blackpool’s development squad overcame Wigan Athletic on penalties to lift the Central League Cup.

It capped off an impressive first season for the newly-formed dev squad, who also finished second in their league.

