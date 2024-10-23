Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Blackpool players endured difficult evenings in Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Seasiders struggled at both ends, with their defence far too open for the home side to exploit, and their attack unable to punish the opposition’s own frailties at the back.

Joel Randall was on hand with a brace for the Posh, while Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones were also on the scoresheet, with Kyle Joseph’s first half strike being nothing more than a consolation.

Hayden Coulson was among the Blackpool players to struggle in Cambridgeshire, and was replaced by Zac Ashworth at half time.

Explaining the reason behind the substitution, Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew said: “He had a tight groin, he was complaining about something, so we brought him off and we’ve got a left back in Zac Ashworth - that’s why we made that change.

“I hope it’s not serious, I’ve not spoken to anyone after the game. It was just a niggle he had and he was on a yellow card. We thought making the change was the right thing to do.”

Agnew made three further subs in the second half, with Dom Ballard, Albie Morgan and Josh Onomah being replaced by Ashley Fletcher, Ryan Finnigan and Sonny Carey.

“Josh Onomah didn’t get through the game, which we didn’t expect him to, we thought it was a chance for him to stake a claim,” the Blackpool coach added.

“Dom (Ballard) ran, chased and missed a chance, so probably lost a bit of confidence as the game went on.”