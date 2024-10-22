Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool were on the end of a 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Goals from Malik Mothersille and Joel Randall gave Darren Ferguson’s side a 2-0 lead inside the opening 17 minutes, before Kyle Joseph pulled one back for the visitors.

The Seasiders’ joy was short-lived, with Kwame Poku quickly re-extending the lead shortly after the resumption of play.

Heading into the latter stages, Randall claimed his second of the evening to round off the win for the Posh.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

Harry Tyrer- 3

Harry Tyrer looks like a goalkeeper firmly lacking confidence, with the Everton loanee unable to impose himself and command his box.

Jordan Gabriel- 3

It was a really poor night for both fullbacks. Space opened up far too easily for Mothersille, and Jordan Gabriel just didn’t seem to be alert to the threat.

Odel Offiah- 3

After producing an outstanding display at the weekend, Odel Offiah was miles off it. Far more aggression was required from everyone in the defence, with Peterborough afforded far too much time and space.

Olly Casey- 3

Olly Casey has been solid on the whole during his time in Tangerine, but like his defensive partner, he was unable to deal with the Posh attack.

Hayden Coulson- 3

Like Gabriel, Hayden Coulson had a torrid night. Peterborough went past the left back far too easily throughout the first half, and was subbed at the break.

Rob Apter- 4

Rob Apter tried to ask questions of the Posh defence, but was kept quiet on the whole.

Josh Onomah- 3

On his first start for Blackpool, Josh Onomah certainly looked like a player that had gone well over a year without a string of consecutive competitive games under his belt.

Jake Beesley- 3

Jake Beesley starting at left midfield was certainly unexpected to say the least, but he was no worse than some of the others despite looking pretty uncomfortable in the role.

Albie Morgan- 4

Albie Morgan couldn’t really take command of things in midfield in the absence of Lee Evans, with the midfielder being subbed before the hour mark.

Dom Ballard- 3

At 1-0, Dom Ballard had a golden opportunity to level things, but dragged his effort wide after doing everything right in the build-up.

Kyle Joseph- 4

Kyle Joseph was on hand with Blackpool’s consolation.

SUB: Zac Ashworth- 3

Zac Ashworth replaced Hayden Coulson at half time, and couldn’t really improve on his colleagues display.

SUB: Ashley Fletcher- 3

Ashley Fletcher didn’t really offer too much after coming on.

SUB: Ryan Finnigan - 4

Ryan Finnigan claimed his first minutes in the league since August after replacing Morgan. n

SUB: Sonny Carey - N/A

Sonny Carey was introduced for the latter stages.