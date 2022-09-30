Blackpool finally wrap up signing of former Leeds United and Sunderland free agent

The midfielder has been training with the Seasiders for the past few weeks in a bid to earn himself a deal at Bloomfield Road.

Head coach Michael Appleton had previously stated a deal was close before the international break, but no news was forthcoming – sparking concern the deal may have broken down.

But the 33-year-old has now put pen to paper on the eve of Blackpool’s return to action against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Bridcutt, who played under Appleton at Lincoln City, has agreed a one-year deal plus an option of an extra year.

“I’m excited to be here and working with the manager again,” Bridcutt said.

“He was brilliant for me over the last two years. He put a lot of trust and faith in me and I now want to come here and repay that.

“We’ve got a good understanding in terms of what he wants from his teams and his players day-to-day. I get that and it’s how I work and how I’ve always worked. He knows what I’m like and what he can get out of me.”

Bridcutt has made more than 350 appearances throughout his career, having represented the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

He has suffered with injury problems over the last few years, only making 15 appearances in all competitions for the Imps last term.

But Appleton has previously stated it’s what Bridcutt will bring both on and off the pitch which attracted him to the signing.

“I’m delighted to bring Liam in,” Appleton said.

“We know the quality and the experience he’s got – at Premier League and Championship level – and he’s a fantastic character who will also bring a lot of things off the pitch as well. His addition will be a real plus.”

The Seasiders are awaiting confirmation from the EFL to see if Bridcutt will be available to feature against the Canaries tomorrow.

