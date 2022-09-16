Blackpool hopeful of wrapping up deal for free agent Liam Bridcutt

The midfielder has been training with Blackpool over the last week or so in a bid to earn a contract at Bloomfield Road.

Appleton, who has been looking to bolster his options in central midfield for some time now, initially said the two parties will take a couple of weeks to have a good look at one another.

But speaking this morning ahead of Blackpool’s trip to Millwall on Saturday, Pool’s head coach hinted a deal could be finalised soon.

“Liam is still training with us and I’m hopeful there will be a conversation between both parties within the next day or so,” he said.

“I think Liam has come in and impressed in terms of what he can bring not only on the pitch, but also off the pitch as a character as well.

“I’m sure him and Ben (Mansford) and the rest of the guys can get something sorted.”

When asked if he’s confident of signing Bridcutt, Appleton added: “Yeah, at the end of the day he’s someone I know very well and he’s done well for me.

“He was my captain at Lincoln, did brilliantly there. He led the team on and off the pitch because he is a natural leader.

“I think that type of character will do the young players the world of good.”

When asked if there are any other unattached players being lined up, Appleton simply replied “no”.

Bridcutt played under Appleton during his previous job at Lincoln City, where he made him captain.

The 33-year-old was limited to just 14 league appearances last season, although he did play in 30 games the previous year when he helped the Imps reach the League One play-off final.

“He’s had his issues over the past,” Appleton admitted last week.

“But he’s still had a decent amount of game time over the past few seasons and I think he’s the type of player you have to accept will pick up injuries because of the way he plays.