Appleton has belief in his Blackpool team ahead of tough run of fixtures

The Seasiders face Norwich City tomorrow, the first of a tough set of games – Sunderland (October 4), Watford (October 8) and Sheffield United (October 15).

Norwich are unbeaten in seven matches and sit second behind Sheffield United who currently top the Championship table. Sunderland and Watford have both looked promising and have showcased themselves as early playoff candidates.

However, Appleton is aware of the challenges at hand and has confidence in his team.

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has confidence in his team. Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reality is, I don’t see an easy game at this level,” he said.

“I appreciate that we’re certainly coming up against four very strong football clubs in terms of fan base, infrastructure, size of their stadium as well as the quality they show on the pitch.

“That just means they’re different challenges and different reasons to be mindful and fearful at times of what the opposition can bring.

“But I do believe that when you play these teams, that your team can almost find that little bit extra and the level of performance can rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that’s the case in the next four or five games because we’re going to need that as well as the fans getting behind the players, being patient.

“As long as they see the performances that suggest that we can stand toe to toe with these teams in a match then I think over a long period of time results will take care of themselves.”

However, Appleton is aware that his players must start making the most of possession.

“When you come up against these sides who can deal with the ball, are good on the ball and have got the ability to hurt you, what they also allow you to do is allow you to play,” said Pool’s head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So you’ve got the opportunity to showcase your skills as well, so I hope we’ve got the confidence to do that over the next few games.

“It was a game (against Millwall) where I felt there wasn’t really a lot in it. I just felt that we created so many opportunities that we didn’t turn into chances.