Steve Bruce has wasted no time in building his Blackpool squad for next season.

So far, four new arrivals have come through the doors at Bloomfield Road as preparation gets underway for the 2025-26 campaign.

Centre-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe got the ball rolling in the first part of the transfer window on free transfers from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Meanwhile, George Honeyman became the first signing made when the market reopened on June 16. The midfielder made the move from Millwall on a free transfer before before the Seasiders announced the return of Niall Ennis on a permanent deal.

But which clubs have been the busiest so far?

Here is every completed deal in League One since the transfer window reopened on June 16.