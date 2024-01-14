Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders' victory over Exeter City- as Albie Morgan produces two impressive strikes
The midfielder has found some form in recent weeks and hit two superb efforts from the edge of the box either side of half time to help the Seasiders to the three points.
Neil Critchley’s side were well in control of the fixture, and could’ve had more goals- with Jordan Rhodes being denied from the penalty spot.
Here’s some of the talking points from the game:
Magical Morgan
Morgan has started to grow in confidence in the last few weeks, with his display against Exeter just typifying that.
Alongside the goals, it was just an overall bright performance from the Charlton man- who really helped the Seasiders to get on the front foot with some of his passes.
As for his two main highlights from the match, both shots were well taken, and required great technique to keep them controlled.
Blackpool could very well be on the search for a new midfielder during this window, and it certainly should be a priority, but it’s a massive boost to have Morgan finding his best form.
Time to kick on away
Blackpool remain top of the home form charts in League One this season, with the challenge being to replicate that away.
A similar type of game to the Exeter win could’ve swung a different way on the road, with a quick change in fortunes needed.
Bristol Rovers away is the Seasiders’ next League One outing, and it’ll be vital to come away with something from the Memorial Stadium.
Coulson’s first start
After appearing off the bench in the midweek EFL Trophy game against Burton Albion, Hayden Coulson was handed his first start for the Seasiders following his loan move from Middlesbrough.
The left wing-back had some bright moments. A ball down out wide from Albie Morgan in the early stages allowed him a chance to run forward for the first time and ask some questions of the Exeter defence.
He also wasn’t afraid to get into the box- alongside executing his defensive duties at the back.
A lot more time will be required to assess the 25-year-old, but the early signs shows there’s something different there for Blackpool to work with.