Blackpool 2-0 Exeter City: Albie Morgan brace helps Seasiders continue strong home form

Albie Morgan scored a brace (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

The midfielder’s goals came either side of half time, and followed a missed penalty from Jordan Rhodes, to give Neil Critchley’s side the three points.

Following their recent on cup action, it was important for the Seasiders to build on their New Year’s Day win against Lincoln City after a poor run of results in League One over the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool enjoyed a bright start to the game, but just couldn’t find a way to truly test Viljami Sinisalo in the early stages. A free kick from Karamoko Dembele was hit straight at the Exeter keeper, while Rhodes had a shot blocked on the turn.

The first big moment of the match came in the 24th minute, with the Seasiders being awarded a penalty.

After a good ball through to Rhodes, the striker was brought down as he took the ball around the keeper. Sinisalo quickly made amends for the visitors- guessing the right way and stopping the Huddersfield Town loanee from converting from the spot to keep the game at 0-0.

The man in the Exeter goal produced another important save shortly after, getting across well to push a Kyle Joseph shot behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Grimshaw was also playing his part for Blackpool- with the former Manchester City youngster quickly coming off his line to deal with a counter attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the break, the Seasiders edged their way in front. Dembele laid the ball off to Morgan on the edge of the box, allowing the midfielder time and space to curl a superb effort into the top right corner.

Zak Jules had an opportunity to instantly reply for Exeter, but couldn’t keep an effort down at the back post.

At the beginning of the second half, Morgan claimed his second of the match to double Blackpool’s lead. The midfielder once again produced a superb strike, with the ball finding the bottom corner this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors did ask a few questions of the Seasiders’ back line. Substitute Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel made a couple of important defensive challenges, while Grimshaw stepped up with a number of saves.

Despite some half chances, it proved to be a comfortable end to the game for Critchley’s side.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan (61’), Hayden Coulson (61’), Karamoko Dembele (89’), Jordan Rhodes (78’), Kyle Joseph (78’).