Blackpool’s new recruit Hayden Coulson is hoping he can have a positive impact on the Seasiders’ push for League One promotion.

Hayden Coulson (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The left-sided player has made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season, and will provide competition for a number of players already at the club in that area of the field.

Coulson admits he want to quickly impress the supporters in Tangerine, but knows he will have to slowly ease himself into action.

“I’ve settled in well,” he said.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the lads and the gaffer are spot on, so it’s just about cracking on. I knew a few of the boys already. I was with (Ollie) Norburn at Peterborough briefly, and then (James) Husband and Jordan Rhodes during my younger Boro days- I trained with them a couple of times.

“I’ve had my fair share of loans throughout my career, but I just need to do what I need to. Each one has helped me in their own way and played a part.

“The aim of the majority of people in football is to get into the team and stay there. There’s a bit of competition here, so that will help the standard of everyone, it’ll lift training levels- everyone has their own personal pride in how they play.

“I want to impress straight away, but I’m also wary that I haven’t played a lot of games this season, and the manager knows that as well so we’ve had a conversation about it. I probably won’t be in at the deep end straight away, it’ll be a gradual increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to be part of a promotion push. It's good to be involved in a team that’s doing well, but I think we should be doing better than what we are at the moment, so hopefully I can help in that sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teams set up differently against Blackpool so you’ve got to find a way to break them down.”

Coulson admits going out on multiple loan moves does bring its challenges away from football, but states he’s looking forward to exploring the Fylde Coast when he gets a chance.

“I’ve not had a look around the town yet, I’m just looking for a place to get settled at the moment, but once I’ve found my feet I’ll have a wander about,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always hard to find somewhere for five months, but you’ve got to take everything in your stride; you can’t let anything stop your performance on the football pitch.”

Coulson has spent the last number of months working under former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a really good guy and has good philosophies in football,” he noted.

“He’s got good tactics, so I think they’ll do well under him this season. Although it’s his first job as a manager you can see he’s got good experience in the sport.